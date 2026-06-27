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FIFA WC 2026 Day 16 Roundup: Cape Verde scripts history, France & Spain cruise into round of 32

The sixteenth day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup highlighted a historic achievement for debutants Cape Verde, who secured a place in the knockout stage during their very first tournament appearance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Day 16 Roundup: Cape Verde scripts history, France & Spain cruise into round of 32
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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