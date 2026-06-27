/FIFA WC 2026 Day 16 Roundup: Cape Verde scripts history, France & Spain cruise into round of 32

The sixteenth day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup highlighted a historic achievement for debutants Cape Verde, who secured a place in the knockout stage during their very first tournament appearance. Meanwhile, heavyweight nations France and Spain both progressed to the Round of 32 with strong performances, and Senegal kept their tournament hopes alive by securing their opening victory.
Group I: France Dominates as Senegal Rebounds
A highly anticipated showdown between superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland failed to materialize because Norway, having already qualified for the next phase, chose to rest Haaland for their final group match against France.
The French squad capitalised fully on the short-handed Norwegian side at Boston Stadium, cruising to a 4 to 1 victory to claim the top spot in the group. Ousmane Dembele carried the offense for France by netting a hat trick with goals in the 7th, 20th, and 32nd minutes, while Desire Doue added a final goal deep into stoppage time at the 94th minute. Norway managed just a single response from Thelo Aasgaard in the 21st minute.
In the other group fixture at Toronto Stadium, Senegal dominant victory over Iraq ended 5 to 0. This inaugural win pushed Senegal into third place in the group standings. They now face a tense wait to see if they will advance as one of the top eight third-placed teams from the tournament's twelve groups.
Group H: Spain Leads the Pack and Cape Verde Makes History
Spain secured the top position in Group H following a 1 to 0 victory against Uruguay at Guadalajara Stadium. After opening the tournament with a draw, the Spanish team built momentum by defeating Saudi Arabia and then the two time champions Uruguay, with Alex Baena scoring the decisive goal in the 42nd minute.
Concurrently at Houston Stadium, Cape Verde played out a 0 to 0 stalemate against Saudi Arabia. This crucial tie earned the underdog nation their third point, allowing them to finish as runners up in the group. Cape Verde reached the Round of 32 undefeated, having previously earned draws against Spain with a 0 to 0 scoreline and Uruguay with a 2 to 2 scoreline. Their historic reward is a knockout matchup against Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Cape Verde's history
Cabo Verde established a new football milestone by earning a spot in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following a 0 to 0 tie against Saudi Arabia, the African island nation successfully locked down the second spot in Group H, trailing only Spain. With this achievement, Cabo Verde officially holds the record as the most geographically small country in football history to ever advance to the knockout phase of a World Cup.
The Blue Sharks managed this historic progression by collecting points from three consecutive draws during the group stage. According to official FIFA records, Cabo Verde is the very first national team to move on to the knockout rounds without winning a single group game since Chile achieved the same feat in 1998.
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