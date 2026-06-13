FIFA WC 2026 Day 2: From USA's dominant 4-1 victory, Canada's stalemate against Bosnia, Here's everything you may have missed

Friday June 12 delivered one of the most memorable days in FIFA World Cup 2026 history, combining spectacular opening ceremonies, historic records and clinical attacking football across two host nation fixtures.

OPENING CEREMONIES SET THE STAGE

The tournament's opening ceremonies unfolded simultaneously across two cities, celebrating the competition's unique three nation hosting format with performances from some of the world's biggest entertainers including Nora Fatehi, Lisa, Katy Perry and Tyla.

In Toronto, Nora Fatehi performed Siir Siir alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy in front of a jubilant Canadian crowd. Meanwhile at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Katy Perry headlined proceedings alongside young singer Tius as Hollywood royalty packed the stands.

USA 4-1 PARAGUAY: BIGGEST WIN IN USMNT WORLD CUP HISTORY

The United States produced a masterclass performance at Los Angeles Stadium to dismantle Paraguay 4-1 in their Group D opener, setting multiple records in the process.

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Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side wasted no time making their mark. In the seventh minute, a driving run and cutback from captain Christian Pulisic forced Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla into diverting the ball into his own net, handing the hosts a dream start and registering the quickest goal of the 2026 tournament so far. The own goal also made it the USA's third fastest strike in World Cup history.

Folarin Balogun doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, converting another precise Pulisic cross with clinical finishing. Balogun was not done there, completing a stunning first half brace in stoppage time at 45+4 minutes after a brilliant individual effort past two defenders to give USA a commanding 3-0 lead at the interval.

Paraguay offered brief resistance in the second half when Mauricio slotted home from a Julio Enciso pass in the 72nd minute to reduce the deficit. However any hopes of a South American comeback were extinguished in the 90+7 minute when Gio Reyna produced a stunning outside of the boot finish into the far post to cap off a move involving more than 20 passes.

The 4-1 victory stands as the largest winning margin in USMNT history at a FIFA World Cup and the first time the United States have ever scored four goals in a single World Cup match.

GOALS: Bobadilla own goal 7 minutes, Balogun 31 and 45+4 minutes, Reyna 90+7 minutes. Paraguay: Mauricio 72 minutes.

YELLOW CARDS: USA: Tyler Adams 58 minutes. Paraguay: Caceres 9, Almiran 52, Gomez 78, Arce 87, Alonso 90+2 minutes.

CANADA 1-1 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: HISTORIC FIRST WORLD CUP POINT

Across the country at Toronto Stadium, Canada secured their first ever point in FIFA World Cup history after substitute Cyle Larin rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, ending a painful winless run spanning their appearances in 1986 and 2022.

Playing without a fully fit Alphonso Davies, who was restricted to the bench, Jesse Marsch's side dominated early possession but were stunned against the run of play in the 21st minute. Bosnia captain Sead Kolasinac flicked an inswinging corner perfectly into the path of Jovo Lukic, who headed past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to give the visitors the lead. Jonathan David and Ismael Kone both squandered golden opportunities to equalise before the interval.

Canada emerged with greater urgency in the second half and Marsch turned to his bench, introducing Promise David and Cyle Larin. The tactical substitution paid immediate dividends in the 77th minute when Promise David found Larin in the box and his strike took a wicked deflection before nestling in the back of the net. Canada pushed relentlessly for a winner in the closing stages but the Bosnian backline held firm to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

The result earned Canada their first ever World Cup point after six previous failed attempts at the tournament, with celebrity fans Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers among those watching the historic moment unfold in the stands.

GOALS: Canada: Larin 77 minutes. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Lukic 21 minutes.

YELLOW CARDS: Canada: Johnston 10, De Fougerolles 52 minutes. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Demirovic 44, Lukic 45, Katic 90+2 minutes.

DAY 2 MATCH SUMMARY:

USA 4-1 Paraguay: Bobadilla own goal 7, Balogun 30 and 45+4, Reyna 90+7. Paraguay: Mauricio 72. No red cards. Historic offensive display, biggest ever US World Cup victory.

Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Larin 77. Bosnia: Lukic 21. No red cards. Canada secure their first ever World Cup point on home soil.

HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA:

Television: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

Digital Streaming: ZEE5 app and official website. Premium subscription required