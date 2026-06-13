FIFA WC 2026 Day 3 schedule : How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland, Brazil vs Morocco, Haiti vs Scotland and Australia vs Turkiye in India, check live streaming

Saturday June 13 marks the busiest matchday of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, with four fixtures taking place across venues in the United States and Canada. Here is everything Indian fans need to know to follow all the action live.

TODAY'S FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 SCHEDULE WITH IST TIMINGS:

Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland, San Francisco Bay Stadium, kickoff at 12:30 AM IST (Sunday June 14)

Group C: Brazil vs Morocco, New York New Jersey Stadium, kickoff at 3:30 AM IST (Sunday June 14)

Group C: Haiti vs Scotland, Boston Stadium Foxborough, kickoff at 6:30 AM IST (Sunday June 14)

Group D: Australia vs Turkiye, BC Place Vancouver, kickoff at 9:30 AM IST (Sunday June 14)

HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA:

Television: All matches are available on live television across Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels.

Digital Streaming: Live streaming of all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches is available on the ZEE5 app and its official website. A premium subscription is required to access the live coverage.

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Qatar vs Switzerland (Group B)

Qatar and Switzerland are set to face off in a historic FIFA World Cup encounter, marking the first-ever meeting between the two nations at the tournament. The Group B fixture will take place at San Francisco Bay Stadium and could play a crucial role in shaping the early standings.

Switzerland enter the contest with their trademark tactical discipline and tournament experience, while Qatar will look to capitalize on their energetic style and underdog status. With valuable points on the line, both teams will be eager to make a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

Brazil vs Morocco (Group C)

The standout fixture of the day sees Brazil take on Morocco in what is expected to be one of the most exciting group-stage clashes of the tournament. The match will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium, providing a fitting stage for two ambitious sides.

Brazil begin the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, but Morocco will take confidence from their previous meeting, having defeated the South American giants in 2023. With both teams possessing immense quality, the encounter could have a significant impact on the battle for top spot in Group C.

Haiti vs Scotland (Group C)

Haiti and Scotland will write a new chapter in World Cup history when they meet for the first time ever on football's biggest stage. The Group C fixture will be hosted at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Both nations recognize the importance of securing an early advantage in what promises to be a competitive group. Haiti's flair and attacking unpredictability will be tested against Scotland's physical approach and disciplined structure, creating an intriguing tactical contest.

Australia vs Türkiye (Group D)

Australia and Türkiye will bring the day's action to a close with a fascinating Group D showdown at BC Place in Vancouver.

The match represents the first World Cup meeting between the two countries and is expected to be closely contested. Both teams possess strong midfield units and will aim to control possession and dictate the tempo. With opening-match nerves and valuable points at stake, a tight battle could ultimately be decided by a moment of quality in the middle of the park.