/FIFA WC 2026 Day 6 highlights: Lionel Messi hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe record, Erling Haaland double

The performance arrived on a landmark night personally for Messi his 200th appearance for Argentina, and a feat that made him the first player ever to feature at six World Cups. His first goal was a long-range screamer, his second a tap-in, and his third an accurate curled effort into the bottom corner. The hat-trick also took him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, the most by any player in tournament history, while his tally of 24 goal contributions at the World Cup moved him past Pele's previous mark of 21.