/FIFA WC 2026 Day 6 highlights: Lionel Messi hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe record, Erling Haaland double

Tuesday, June 16 turned into one of the most star-studded days of FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, with three of the sport's biggest names Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all finding the net as Argentina, France and Norway opened their campaigns with wins.
FRANCE 3-1 SENEGAL: MBAPPE BECOMES FRANCE'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER
France's Group I opener against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium was a tense, goalless affair for almost an hour before Les Bleus found their breakthrough. Senegal were arguably the sharper side early on, with Nicolas Jackson striking the post and Ismaila Sarr missing a clear chance to put the Lions of Teranga ahead.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe converted a pass from Michael Olise to put France in front. Substitute Bradley Barcola doubled the lead in the 82nd minute with a delicate finish. Senegal hit back deep into stoppage time through Ibrahim Mbaye, but Mbappe settled the contest moments later with a stunning long-range finish to make it 3-1.
The win was a landmark night for the France captain personally his brace took him past Olivier Giroud to become his country's all-time leading goal-scorer, and left him just two goals shy of Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record.
GOALS: France: Mbappe 66, 90+6. Barcola 82. Senegal: Mbaye 90+5.
YELLOW CARDS: Senegal were shown multiple cautions over the course of the match; France picked up none.
NORWAY 4-1 IRAQ: HAALAND MARKS RETURN TO WORLD CUP WITH BRACE
At Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Norway marked their first World Cup appearance since 1998 in style, brushing aside Iraq 4-1. Erling Haaland opened his World Cup account in the 29th minute with a simple tap-in, before doubling his tally in the 43rd minute after pouncing on a mix-up involving Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.
Sandwiched between the two Haaland strikes was an Iraq equaliser, with Aymen Hussein heading home in the 39th minute to briefly level things. Norway pulled away again after the break through a Leo Ostigard goal in the 76th minute, before further compounding Iraq's misery when Hussein turned the ball into his own net deep into injury time to complete a rout that announced Norway's golden generation on the biggest stage.
GOALS: Norway: Haaland 29, 43. Ostigard 76. Hussein own goal 90+. Iraq: Hussein 39.
ARGENTINA 3-0 ALGERIA: MESSI'S HISTORIC HAT-TRICK
The day's headline act came in Kansas City, where defending champions Argentina opened the defence of their crown in style. Lionel Messi was the architect of it all, scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win to register his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, with strikes in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes.
The performance arrived on a landmark night personally for Messi his 200th appearance for Argentina, and a feat that made him the first player ever to feature at six World Cups. His first goal was a long-range screamer, his second a tap-in, and his third an accurate curled effort into the bottom corner. The hat-trick also took him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, the most by any player in tournament history, while his tally of 24 goal contributions at the World Cup moved him past Pele's previous mark of 21.
Coach Lionel Scaloni's side will now look to become only the third nation, after Italy and Brazil, to successfully defend the World Cup title and the first since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.
GOALS: Argentina: Messi 17, 60, 76.
DAY 6 MATCH SUMMARY:
France 3-1 Senegal: Mbappe 66, 90+6, Barcola 82. Senegal: Mbaye 90+5. Mbappe becomes France's all-time leading scorer.
Norway 4-1 Iraq: Haaland 29, 43, Ostigard 76, Hussein OG 90+. Iraq: Hussein 39. Norway's first World Cup win since 1998 return.
Argentina 3-0 Algeria: Messi 17, 60, 76 (hat-trick). Messi's first-ever World Cup hat-trick on his 200th Argentina cap; levels Klose's all-time World Cup goals record.
HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA:
Television: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Digital Streaming: ZEE5 app and official website. Premium subscription required.
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