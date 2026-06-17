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FIFA WC 2026 Day 6 highlights: Lionel Messi hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe record, Erling Haaland double

Tuesday, June 16 turned into one of the most star-studded days of FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, with three of the sport's biggest names  Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all finding the net as Argentina, France and Norway opened their campaigns with wins.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Day 6 highlights: Lionel Messi hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe record, Erling Haaland double
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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