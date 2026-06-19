/FIFA WC 2026 Day 8 highlights: Mexico becomes first team to qualify for knockouts, Canada thrash Qatar 6-0 and all the action you missed

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played on Thursday, June 18, delivered some lopsided results, with Switzerland putting in a commanding display against Bosnia and Herzegovina, co-hosts Canada running riot past Qatar, the previous edition's hosts, and South Africa battling hard to salvage a draw against Czechia. Every side involved was playing its second group stage fixture, with one match remaining for each before the lineup for the Round of 32 is finalized.
Here's a full breakdown of how each game went on the day.
South Africa Draw 1-1 With Czechia in Group A
Czechia took an early lead through Michal Sadilek in the sixth minute at Atlanta Stadium, and South Africa spent much of the match trying to claw their way back. It wasn't until the 83rd minute that Teboho Mokoena leveled things up with a converted penalty. Despite trailing for most of the game, South Africa were arguably the stronger side overall, controlling 61 percent of possession and completing 541 passes at 90 percent accuracy, compared to Czechia's 39 percent possession and 300 passes at 82 percent accuracy.
Switzerland Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in Group B
This match stayed goalless until the 73rd minute, after which all five goals came in a rush at LA Stadium. Twenty year old Swiss talent Zohan Manzambi got things going in the 74th minute, with Ruben Vargas adding a second for Switzerland in the 84th. Manzambi then struck again right at the end of regulation time to complete his brace. Bosnia pulled one back through Ermin Mahmic three minutes into stoppage time, but it wasn't nearly enough. Granit Xhaka rounded off the night for Switzerland by converting a penalty in the 90+7th minute.
Canada Thrash Qatar 6-0 in Group B
Co-host Canada were ruthless against Qatar, who had hosted the tournament back in 2022. Cyle Larin broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, and Jonathan David then struck twice, in the 29th minute and again in the 45+3rd minute, to put Canada 3-0 up by halftime. Qatar's troubles compounded when Homam Ahmed was shown a red card in the 33rd minute, reducing them to ten men.
The second half brought no relief for Qatar. Nathan Saliba added a fourth for Canada in the 64th minute, by which point Qatar had already been reduced to nine men following Assim Madibo's dismissal in the 53rd minute. Mohammed Manai then turned the ball into his own net to make it 5-0, before Jonathan David wrapped up his hat trick with a third goal of his own in the 90+2nd minute.
Mexico Edge Past South Korea 1-0 in Group A
Co-host Mexico also came away with a win, beating South Korea 1-0 at Guadalajara Stadium. Luis Romo was the difference maker, scoring the match's only goal in the 50th minute as the hosts secured their second straight victory of the tournament.
Streaming Details
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