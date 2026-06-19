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  • /FIFA WC 2026 Day 8 highlights: Mexico becomes first team to qualify for knockouts, Canada thrash Qatar 6-0 and all the action you missed

FIFA WC 2026 Day 8 highlights: Mexico becomes first team to qualify for knockouts, Canada thrash Qatar 6-0 and all the action you missed

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played on Thursday, June 18, delivered some lopsided results, with Switzerland putting in a commanding display against Bosnia and Herzegovina, co-hosts Canada running riot past Qatar, the previous edition's hosts, and South Africa battling hard to salvage a draw against Czechia. Every side involved was playing its second group stage fixture, with one match remaining for each before the lineup for the Round of 32 is finalized. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Day 8 highlights: Mexico becomes first team to qualify for knockouts, Canada thrash Qatar 6-0 and all the action you missed
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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