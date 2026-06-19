/FIFA WC 2026 Day 8 highlights: Mexico becomes first team to qualify for knockouts, Canada thrash Qatar 6-0 and all the action you missed

Canada Thrash Qatar 6-0 in Group B

Co-host Canada were ruthless against Qatar, who had hosted the tournament back in 2022. Cyle Larin broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, and Jonathan David then struck twice, in the 29th minute and again in the 45+3rd minute, to put Canada 3-0 up by halftime. Qatar's troubles compounded when Homam Ahmed was shown a red card in the 33rd minute, reducing them to ten men.

The second half brought no relief for Qatar. Nathan Saliba added a fourth for Canada in the 64th minute, by which point Qatar had already been reduced to nine men following Assim Madibo's dismissal in the 53rd minute. Mohammed Manai then turned the ball into his own net to make it 5-0, before Jonathan David wrapped up his hat trick with a third goal of his own in the 90+2nd minute.