/FIFA WC 2026 DAY 9 schedule: How to watch USA VS AUSTRALIA, Scotland vs Morocco, Brazl vs Haiti & Turkey vs Paraguay in India

Friday, June 19, delivers another spectacular slate of football as the FIFA World Cup 2026 marches into Day 9. For football fans following the action on Indian Standard Time (IST), the tournament moves into high stakes Group C and Group D matchups across North American host cities, setting up a massive lineup of fixtures tonight and early tomorrow morning, featuring heavyweights Brazil and the USA.
RECAP: EARLY RESULTS (IST)
Czechia vs South Africa (Group A): Both squads entered this crucial Group A encounter under immense pressure in Atlanta, fighting to keep their knockout stage qualification hopes alive.
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B): An all European battle highlighted the opening of Group B action, blending Swiss tournament experience with Bosnia's highly physical, technical style.
Canada vs Qatar (Group B): Co hosts Canada looked to exploit their home continent advantage against a highly disciplined, well drilled Qatar squad built for structured counter attacks.
Mexico vs South Korea (Group A): Day 8 wrapped up with a blockbuster Group A collision as co hosts Mexico brought their technical flair against South Korea's legendary work rate and attacking speed.
UPCOMING FIXTURES WITH IST TIMINGS
USA VS AUSTRALIA (GROUP D)
Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, USA
Kickoff: Saturday, June 20 at 12:30 AM IST (Tonight Early Morning / 12:00 PM Local PDT)
A powerhouse cross continental clash awaits as the United States national team takes on Australia in Seattle. The USA will look to maximize their home field advantage and dynamic attacking options, while a physical and resilient Australian squad aims to disrupt their rhythm and secure a critical group stage statement.
SCOTLAND VS MOROCCO (GROUP C)
Venue: Gillette Stadium, Boston, USA
Kickoff: Saturday, June 20 at 3:30 AM IST (Tonight Early Morning / 6:00 PM Local EDT)
Group C action gets underway with an intriguing stylistic battle in Boston. Scotland brings its classic grit, structured defense, and high intensity work rate to the pitch, which will test the tactical fluidity, clinical execution, and technical brilliance of a highly rated Morocco side.
BRAZIL VS HAITI (GROUP C)
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA
Kickoff: Saturday, June 20 at 6:00 AM IST (Tonight Early Morning / 9:00 PM Local EDT)
Five time world champions Brazil take center stage in Philadelphia for their Group C opener. The Seleção's iconic attacking flair, creative midfield depth, and technical brilliance will face a highly motivated Haiti squad looking to play the ultimate spoiler on the grandest stage in sports.
TÜRKİYE VS PARAGUAY (GROUP D)
Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, USA
Kickoff: Saturday, June 20 at 8:30 AM IST (Tomorrow Morning / 8:00 PM Local PDT)
Day 9 wraps up with a highly competitive Group D encounter in California. Türkiye's creative playmaking, tactical discipline, and aggressive attacking front will go head to head with Paraguay's legendary defensive resilience, structured counter attacking shape, and relentless pressing.
HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA
Television: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.
Digital Streaming: ZEE5 app and official website. Premium subscription required.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.