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FIFA WC 2026 DAY 9 schedule: How to watch USA VS AUSTRALIA, Scotland vs Morocco, Brazl vs Haiti & Turkey vs Paraguay in India

Friday, June 19, delivers another spectacular slate of football as the FIFA World Cup 2026 marches into Day 9. For football fans following the action on Indian Standard Time (IST), the tournament moves into high stakes Group C and Group D matchups across North American host cities, setting up a massive lineup of fixtures tonight and early tomorrow morning, featuring heavyweights Brazil and the USA.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
FIFA WC 2026 DAY 9 schedule: How to watch USA VS AUSTRALIA, Scotland vs Morocco, Brazl vs Haiti & Turkey vs Paraguay in India
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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