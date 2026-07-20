/Spain create history, win FIFA WC 2026: Check Full List of Every FIFA World Cup Winner (1930-2026)

Spain etched their name deeper into football history after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. The victory secured La Roja's second FIFA World Cup title, making them just the ninth nation to win multiple World Cups. Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after meeting Nico Williams' cross and firing into the roof of the net. Argentina's hopes of retaining the trophy suffered a major setback before extra time when midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in stoppage time, forcing Lionel Scaloni's side to play the additional 30 minutes with 10 men.
Spain's triumph mirrored their maiden World Cup success in 2010, when they also lifted the trophy with a 1-0 extra-time victory, defeating the Netherlands in Johannesburg. Sixteen years later, they repeated the feat on football's biggest stage to end Argentina's reign as world champions.
Brazil Still Lead the Roll of Honour
Despite Spain's historic triumph, Brazil remain the most successful nation in FIFA World Cup history with five titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). Italy and Germany follow with four championships each, while Argentina remain three-time winners after lifting the trophy in 1978, 1986 and 2022.
Uruguay, the inaugural champions in 1930, have won the tournament twice, while France have also lifted the trophy on two occasions. England remain one-time champions after their 1966 triumph.
With their victory in 2026, Spain now join Uruguay and France as two-time FIFA World Cup champions.
Every FIFA World Cup Champion in History
Year Winner
2026 Spain
2022 Argentina
2018 France
2014 Germany
2010 Spain
2006 Italy
2002 Brazil
1998 France
1994 Brazil
1990 West Germany
1986 Argentina
1982 Italy
1978 Argentina
1974 West Germany
1970 Brazil
1966 England
1962 Brazil
1958 Brazil
1954 West Germany
1950 Uruguay
1938 Italy
1934 Italy
1930 Uruguay
Spain Make History Once Again
Spain's latest triumph marks another landmark chapter in the country's footballing legacy. After waiting decades for their maiden World Cup title in 2010, La Roja have now added a second star to their badge with another memorable extra-time victory.
The win also denied Lionel Messi and Argentina the chance to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup. Instead, Spain reclaimed football's biggest prize and reaffirmed their place among the sport's greatest international teams.
Ferran Torres' decisive strike, Nico Williams' crucial assist and Spain's disciplined defensive display ensured Luis de la Fuente's side completed a remarkable tournament, finishing as the new kings of world football.
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