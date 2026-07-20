/FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot: How Kylian Mbappe snatched the award from Lionel Messi after dismal final loss vs Spain

Redefining World Cup History

Mbappé's brace against England added another astonishing chapter to his international legacy. The 27-year-old superstar has now accomplished the rare feat of scoring in almost every phase of the World Cup, including the group stage, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the quarterfinals, the third-place playoff, and the final. Remarkably, the only round missing from his tournament resume is a semifinal goal, remaining scoreless across three career semifinal appearances.

His rapid ascent past legendary benchmarks set by Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo Nazário, and Lionel Messi underscores a generational phenomenon at the absolute zenith of his powers. With his final strike on Friday, Mbappé claimed the record for the most goals scored in World Cup history, bringing his all-time tournament tally to an unprecedented 22 goals.

Despite the individual accolades, the collective heartbreak of missing out on the ultimate prize weighed heavily on the French captain.

"To be honest, I would have preferred to NOT be top-scorer and be in the World Cup final"