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FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot: How Kylian Mbappe snatched the award from Lionel Messi after dismal final loss vs Spain

Kylian Mbappé has officially claimed the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, finishing the tournament with a spectacular 10-goal tally after Lionel Messi went scoreless in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:59 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot: How Kylian Mbappe snatched the award from Lionel Messi after dismal final loss vs Spain
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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