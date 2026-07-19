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FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot race: How the Real Madrid-Barcelona Feud is deciding the ultimate race as Mbappe and Messi Fight

Despite France missing out on the podium following a chaotic 4-6 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappe secured his place in football history by becoming the outright all-time leading goalscorer.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot race: How the Real Madrid-Barcelona Feud is deciding the ultimate race as Mbappe and Messi Fight
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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