/FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot race: How the Real Madrid-Barcelona Feud is deciding the ultimate race as Mbappe and Messi Fight

Redefining Tournament History

Mbappe’s clinical finishes on Friday evening added another fascinating layer to his unique international legacy. The forward showed his resilience by sparking a late French revival, netting in the 48th and 66th minutes after a sluggish opening half from Les Bleus. With those strikes, the French captain has now remarkably scored in almost every distinct stage of the World Cup competition, including the group stage, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the quarterfinals, the third-place playoff, and the final. Curiously, the only phase missing from his tournament resume is a semifinal goal, having gone scoreless across the three semifinal fixtures he has played in his career.