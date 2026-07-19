/FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot race: How the Real Madrid-Barcelona Feud is deciding the ultimate race as Mbappe and Messi Fight

Despite France missing out on the podium following a chaotic 4-6 defeat to England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappe secured his place in football history by becoming the outright all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history.
The high-scoring encounter in Miami saw Thomas Tuchel's England side secure the bronze medal on the back of a spectacular Bukayo Saka hat-trick. However, the night ultimately belonged to the 27-year-old French talisman. Entering the match trailing Argentina's Lionel Messi, Mbappe net a crucial second-half brace to elevate his career World Cup tally to 22 goals, officially leapfrogging the legendary Argentine at the summit of the sport's greatest tournament.
Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid new king vs Barcelona's legend Lionel Messi has reignited EL Classico rivlary at FIFA WC 2026.
The Golden Boot Picture
Beyond the historic career milestone, Mbappe's double strike has put him in pole position to secure the 2026 tournament's Golden Boot. The Real Madrid forward currently sits at the top of the individual honors list with an impressive haul of 10 goals and 4 assists.
The Golden Boot race now sets up a dramatic sub-plot ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated final between Argentina and Spain. Messi, who currently sits in second place with 8 goals and 4 assists, maintains a mathematical chance to snatch individual supremacy alongside ultimate international glory. For the 39-year-old maestro to pip his French successor to the individual accolade, he must produce a multi-goal masterclass consisting of at least two goals and a single assist against the Spanish side.
2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Standings
Rank Player Goals Assists
1 Kylian Mbappe (France) 10 4
2 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 8 4
3 Erling Haaland (Norway) 7 0
4 Jude Bellingham (England) 7 1
5 Harry Kane (England) 6 1
6 Ousmane Dembele (France) 6 2
Redefining Tournament History
Mbappe’s clinical finishes on Friday evening added another fascinating layer to his unique international legacy. The forward showed his resilience by sparking a late French revival, netting in the 48th and 66th minutes after a sluggish opening half from Les Bleus. With those strikes, the French captain has now remarkably scored in almost every distinct stage of the World Cup competition, including the group stage, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the quarterfinals, the third-place playoff, and the final. Curiously, the only phase missing from his tournament resume is a semifinal goal, having gone scoreless across the three semifinal fixtures he has played in his career.
At just 27 years of age, Mbappe's rapid ascent past iconic marks previously set by Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo Nazario, and Messi underscores a generational talent at the absolute peak of his powers. While France leaves the United States without a medal, their captain departs having firmly etched his name into footballing immortality. Kylian Mbappé has now also scored the MOST goals in World Cup history with his 22nd goal.
Mbappe rues chances
Kylian Mbappé: “To be honest, I would have preferred to NOT be top-scorer and be in the World Cup final”
Argentina will face Spain today in the grand FIFA WC 2026 Final where Lionel Messi has the chance to overtake Kylian and win the golden boot race.
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