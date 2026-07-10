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FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane intensifies

The pursuit of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot has transformed into a high-stakes contest featuring two of the sport's most prominent figures Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe. The 2022 FIFA WC Finalist may again see the same rival as the biggest barrier. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Golden Boot Race: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane intensifies
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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