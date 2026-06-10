FIFA WC 2026: Harry Kane's hilarious offer to RCB & England Cricket goes viral amid Ben Stokes fiasco

The captain of the England national football team, Harry Kane, has extended a playful offer of assistance to the England cricket squad during the ongoing off-field crisis involving red-ball skipper Ben Stokes and speedster Gus Atkinson. Both cricket stars are under an official investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding a late-night incident, the precise logistics of which the governing body has not yet formally disclosed.

Stepping into the media storm with a lighthearted gesture, Kane signaled his readiness to represent the national cricket side by publishing a social media post on X stating:

"Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets,"

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Alongside the statement, the elite striker uploaded photographs showcasing his cricketing skills, which included practicing his batting technique and delivering leg-spin deliveries using a non-leather training ball.

Cricket Selection Delays and Football Squad Details

The off-field altercation linking Stokes and Atkinson occurred at a London establishment immediately following the national cricket team's triumph over New Zealand at Lord's. In the wake of the incident, cricket officials have deferred announcing the lineup for the second Test match against New Zealand, which is scheduled to commence on June 17.

The disciplinary fallout emerges at a time when Atkinson was celebrated as England's standout bowling performer, having collected seven wickets during the victory, including a crucial five-wicket haul in the fourth innings to dismantle the Black Caps for 138 runs while defending a target of 254. Meanwhile, reports indicate Stokes is evaluating retirement from global cricket entirely, and face a high probability of being stripped of the captaincy even if he chooses to extend his international playing career.

As Kane injects humor into the sporting landscape, his primary focus rests on leading the official 26-man England football roster assembled for the tournament:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Historic Milestone Awaits Kane on the World Cup Stage

Concurrently, Kane remains completely immersed in his responsibilities ahead of the FIFA World Cup, where he is positioned to secure a historic milestone in English football history. By commanding the team in this upcoming tournament, he will become only the second individual to captain England across three separate World Cup editions, matching the long-standing record of Billy Wright, who led the nation during the 1950, 1954, and 1958 tournaments.

The Kane-led squad is slated to open their competitive group stage campaign on June 18 against 2018 tournament finalists Croatia, with the high-stakes match taking place at Dallas Stadium. Following the opener, England will square off against Ghana in their second group fixture on June 24, before wrapping up their initial league stage obligations against Panama on June 28.