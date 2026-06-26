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FIFA WC 2026: Japan, Sweden reach round of 32 after tense 1-1 draw

Daizen Maeda and Anthony Elanga traded quick-fire goals as a hard-fought 1-1 draw has taken Japan and Sweden through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026: Japan, Sweden reach round of 32 after tense 1-1 draw
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