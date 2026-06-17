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FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi's iconic hat-trick vs Algeria equals Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record, surpasses Ronaldo, Muller & Embappe

Lionel Messi delivered one of the most historic individual performances in World Cup history on Tuesday night, scoring a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in Kansas City to equal the all-time World Cup goalscoring record.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi's iconic hat-trick vs Algeria equals Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record, surpasses Ronaldo, Muller & Embappe
Image Credit: Credits - X (Fabrizio Romano)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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