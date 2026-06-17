/FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi's iconic hat-trick vs Algeria equals Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record, surpasses Ronaldo, Muller & Embappe

Lionel Messi delivered one of the most historic individual performances in World Cup history on Tuesday night, scoring a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in Kansas City to equal the all-time World Cup goalscoring record.
The 37-year-old Inter Miami star is now level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 career World Cup goals, having surpassed both Gerd Muller and Cristiano Ronaldo along the way. Ronaldo, for context, has scored eight World Cup goals across his career.
Argentina Cruise to Comfortable Opening Victory
The reigning world champions ran out 3-0 winners at Arrowhead Stadium, with all three goals coming from Messi himself in what was a perfect opening night for Lionel Scaloni's side.
How Messi Scored His Historic Hat-Trick
Messi broke the deadlock with a powerful long-range strike that Luca Zidane could only get fingertips to. The second arrived when Alexis Mac Allister's shot was spilled by the goalkeeper and Messi reacted instinctively to turn in the rebound.
The third was a trademark finish in every sense. Nico Gonzalez played the ball square to Messi on the edge of the area, one touch shifted it onto the outside of his left foot, and a sweeping, controlled strike guided the ball powerfully into the bottom left corner to put the match well beyond Algeria's reach.
Messi was withdrawn in the 79th minute to a standing ovation from the Kansas City crowd, having done everything asked of him and more.
Messi Joins Exclusive World Cup Club
The hat-trick also confirmed Messi as only the second player in history to score in five separate World Cup tournaments, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in that exclusive bracket. It was also his first-ever World Cup hat-trick across what is now his fifth appearance at the tournament.
Remarkable Numbers Behind Messi's World Cup Legacy
The numbers behind his late-career World Cup form are staggering. Messi has now scored eight goals across his last five World Cup appearances and has accumulated 11 goals and five assists in his last nine World Cup matches, stretching back to the 2018 group-stage finale against Nigeria, which ended a six-game drought at the tournament.
The Race for World Cup Immortality
With the record now tied rather than broken, the question running through football is simply when, not if, Messi goes it alone at the top of the all-time World Cup goalscoring list.
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