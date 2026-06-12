FIFA WC 2026: Mexico could have won 4-0, says Javier Aguirre after World Cup opener victory vs South Africa

Following his side's win in the FIFA World Cup opener against South Africa, Mexico coach Javier Aguirre expressed happiness at leaving behind the opening game nerves, pointed his focus to the next game and spoke on areas of improvement, such as scoring more goals and not getting too overconfident after early success.

The Azteca, where legends of the game, such as Pele and Diego Maradona, reached the summit of football, witnessed another piece of history as co-hosts put behind a winless streak of seven matches in FIFA World Cup openers, securing a 2-0 win over South Africa, courtesy of goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez. The match featured high levels of physicality, with three red cards being given out, most in a World Cup opener.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, as quoted by Reuters, Aguirre said his side could have won 4-0.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"This could have been a 4-0 match, but people were happy. It is the start of the World Cup, we left the nerves behind, and we go with three points. Now we are thinking about what is next," he said.

Mexico dominated the match for long spells and had the numbers game tilted in their favour in the second half, with their opponents down to nine men after two red cards to Sphephelo Sithole (for a foul) and Themba Zwane (for violent conduct). However, the Mexico coach feels that the scoreline did not reflect how superior Mexico was, and the team fell victim to overconfidence.

"We did not play well in the first half. It could have ended 3-0 easily," he said. "We were superior in the first part, but the score did not reflect that. We complicated things for ourselves. After the second goal, we got overconfident, then came the sending-off. We need to improve, but it was a good game," he signed off.

Following the match, midfielder Erik Lira also said that "sky is the limit" and the focus is on being 100 per cent for the next match and getting those three points. He also called the match an "emotionally difficult" one, pointing out how rare this match was for him and the team to experience.



"This was an emotionally difficult match because we don't experience something like this many times in life," Lira, who provided an assist in the opening goal, said.

"It was a complicated moment, but we all worked on the mental side so it would not affect us and so we could do our job as well as possible. It was important to get the three points, and luckily we managed to do that. Now we have to make sure everyone is at 100 per cent to prepare for the second match and get the three points again."

"The sky is the limit. We are not going to settle for anything," he signed off. Mexico's next challenge is South Korea on June 19.