Colombia earned top spot in Group K as they played out a goalless draw with Portugal here at Miami Stadium, with Cristiano Ronaldo's team having to settle for second.
In the round of 32, the Portuguese will play Croatia in Toronto on Friday, while Colombia will take on Ghana in Kansas City one day later.
The tone was set in the very first minute, as Luis Diaz's deflected shot was headed just over the bar by Jhon Cordoba. He had the game's next chance as well, brushing off Bruno Fernandes en route to goal before letting fly, but Diogo Costa repelled the shot with a strong right hand.
Colombia continued to probe and came even closer in their next attack. James Rodriguez bought himself a yard on the edge of the area and fed Jhon Arias with a superb reverse ball. The Palmeiras man charged into the area and drilled an effort towards the bottom corner, only for Ruben Neves to clear it from beneath the crossbar, reports FIFA.
That chance woke Portugal up and they almost took the lead themselves. Joao Cancelo cut the ball back for Bruno Fernandes who took a touch and rifled towards goal from 12 yards out, but he was denied by a superb Camilo Vargas save. Joao Felix was next to try his luck, getting in behind the Colombian backline and volleying over.
Colombia continued to create the lion's share of the chances after the break and ought to have opened the scoring on the stroke of the hour. Santiago Arias was fed down the right and cut the ball back for substitute Richard Rios, and while he got good purchase on the ball, his side-footed effort flew past the near post.
The Arias then combined shortly after. Jhon laid the ball off to Santiago, who cut it straight back to the No. 11 whose deflected effort was tipped wide by Costa. Gustavo Puerta was next to try his luck, firing a powerful long-range effort just past the post from the resulting corner.
Davinson Sanchez thought he'd won it for Colombia in added time as he headed home an inch-perfect Juan Quintero cross. The captain's celebrations were cut short, though, by the linesman's flag.
This was Colombia's first goalless draw at the World Cup in what was their 25th match.
Denied Thriller
Officially confirmed: Portugal and Argentina cannot meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. The only possible showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would come in the final, scheduled to be played in New York.
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