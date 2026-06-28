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  • /FIFA WC 2026: OFFICIAL! No Argentina vs Portugal in Quarter-Finals, Messi vs Ronaldo only possible in Final, here's why

FIFA WC 2026: OFFICIAL! No Argentina vs Portugal in Quarter-Finals, Messi vs Ronaldo only possible in Final, here's why

In the round of 32, the Portuguese will play Croatia in Toronto on Friday, while Colombia will take on Ghana in Kansas City one day later.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:03 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026: OFFICIAL! No Argentina vs Portugal in Quarter-Finals, Messi vs Ronaldo only possible in Final, here's why
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