FIFA WC 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, live streaming, TV channels and full performer list; Nora Fatehi & Shakira in spotlight

The four-year countdown is over, and the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup is ready to take center stage. This historic edition is being jointly organized by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. While the US previously welcomed the world in 1994 and Mexico held memorable tournaments in 1970 and 1986, Canada is marking its debut as a FIFA World Cup host nation.

Messi, Ronaldo and the Biggest World Cup Ever

The stakes could not be higher as defending champions Argentina return with Lionel Messi aiming to hold onto the trophy, while Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for what is expected to be his final quest to secure an elusive world title.

The 2026 edition will also be the biggest FIFA World Cup in history. The tournament has expanded from 32 to 48 participating nations, while the total number of matches has increased from 64 to 104, creating a month-long football spectacle across North America.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Three Opening Ceremonies, One Global Celebration

Instead of a single opening event, this record-breaking tournament will introduce an unprecedented format featuring three distinct yet interconnected opening ceremonies held in each host nation. The trio of celebrations will be bound together by a unified creative theme emphasizing football's global power to dissolve borders and unite communities. Award-winning executive producer Marco Balich, renowned for directing numerous Olympic opening ceremonies, is leading the creative production.

Marco Balich's Creative Vision Behind the Three Ceremonies

Balich revealed that each country will bring its own unique visual signature to life. Canada will highlight its rich societal diversity through a "cultural mosaic" theme, Mexico will showcase its rich heritage via the traditional art of "papel picado," and the United States will center its narrative around "a super shiny, glowing cup."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Explains the Vision

"The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it," stated Gianni Infantino.

"Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration."

How the Triple Opening Ceremony Format Will Work

Each individual celebration is scheduled to commence precisely 90 minutes before its respective host country takes the field for its opening match.

According to official schedules, the opening show in Mexico City will run for approximately 16 minutes and 30 seconds, whereas the subsequent ceremonies in Toronto and Los Angeles will last around 13 minutes each. Following the performances, the pitch will immediately be cleared for player warm-ups, with formal pre-match protocols and national anthems taking up the final 13 minutes before kickoff.

Mexico City Opening Ceremony (June 11)

Mexico City Ready to Welcome the World Once Again

Mexico will kick off the global tournament at the historic Estadio Azteca (officially known as the Mexico City Stadium).

The stadium gates will welcome fans starting at 9:00 AM local time (15:00 GMT), and the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time, which translates to 10:30 PM IST.

Local authorities have officially declared June 11 a public holiday in Mexico City, closing schools and instructing businesses to facilitate remote work to manage security restrictions around the stadium.

Shakira and Burna Boy Headline Mexico City's Spectacular Show

The musical lineup features massive star power, highlighted by Shakira and Burna Boy, who will debut the tournament's official song, "Dai Dai."

Shakira is also scheduled to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in New York alongside Madonna and BTS.

Full Artist Lineup for Mexico City's Opening Ceremony

Tyla

J Balvin

Danny Ocean

Maná

Alejandro Fernández

Belinda

Lila Downs

Los Ángeles Azules

Mexico vs South Africa to Open FIFA World Cup 2026

Immediately following the festivities, the pitch will host the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa at 12:30 AM IST on June 12.

Toronto Opening Ceremony (June 12)

Canada Prepares for Its Historic World Cup Moment

Canada's inaugural celebration will take place at BMO Field on Friday, June 12.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM local time (17:30 GMT / 11:00 PM IST) and will open with a dramatic countdown sequence illustrating a symbolic journey across Canada from coast to coast.

Nora Fatehi, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette Lead Canadian Celebration

The entertainment lineup features a stellar blend of domestic legends and international stars.

Full Artist Lineup for Toronto Opening Ceremony

Alanis Morissette

Michael Bublé

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

Elyanna

Nora Fatehi

Sanjoy

Vegedream

William Prince

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Host Nation's Historic Opener

The event sets the stage for Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup match on home soil as they face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Los Angeles Opening Ceremony (June 12)

United States to Showcase Pop Culture and Diversity

The final leg of the opening ceremonies will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Designed to celebrate the diverse cultural diasporas of the United States and its influence on global pop culture, the ceremony will feature immersive storytelling and large-scale visual installations.

Katy Perry, LISA and Anitta Headline US Opening Ceremony

The performance lineup features an elite group of contemporary global stars.

Full Artist Lineup for Los Angeles Opening Ceremony

Katy Perry

Future

Anitta

LISA

Rema

Tyla

USA vs Paraguay to Launch America's World Cup Campaign

Following the ceremony, the United States Men's National Team will begin its FIFA World Cup journey against Paraguay.

Complete FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming and Television Guide

Region Television Broadcast Live Streaming Platform

India Unite8 Sports Zee5

United States (English) FOX, FS1 Tubi, FOX One

United States (Spanish) Telemundo, Universo Peacock, Telemundo App

Canada CTV, TSN, RDS TSN+ / CTV App

Mexico Televisa, TV Azteca ViX

United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX

A New Era Begins for Football's Biggest Tournament

With 48 teams, 104 matches, three host nations, and three spectacular opening ceremonies, FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the most ambitious football tournament ever staged. From Messi's title defense and Ronaldo's final World Cup journey to performances from Shakira, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, LISA, and Nora Fatehi, the global festival is set to begin in unforgettable fashion.