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FIFA WC 2026: Yirenkyi 95th minute goal breaks Panama hearts as Ghana snatch late win at FIFA WC 2026

A 95th-minute goal by Caleb Yirenkyi saw Ghana secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama in the FIFA World Cup Group L clash here at Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026: Yirenkyi 95th minute goal breaks Panama hearts as Ghana snatch late win at FIFA WC 2026
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