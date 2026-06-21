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FIFA World Cup 2026: 27 shots, countless saves, no goals – how Curaçao survived Ecuador storm

Ecuador dominated with 27 shots but could not score against Curaçao. Eloy Room’s strong goalkeeping helped secure a 0-0 draw.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: 27 shots, countless saves, no goals – how Curaçao survived Ecuador storm
Image Credit: Ecuador&#039;s Gonzalo Plata shoots at goal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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