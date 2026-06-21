/FIFA World Cup 2026: 27 shots, countless saves, no goals – how Curaçao survived Ecuador storm

The clearest chances, however, kept falling to Ecuador. Hincapié missed one of the most straightforward opportunities of the night when he headed over from close range. Moisés Caicedo also tested Room from distance, only to be denied again. Valencia, Ecuador’s main outlet, had several openings but either rushed his finish or met the keeper at the wrong angle. One late attempt from inside the six-yard box went wide, summed up by a night where execution never matched creation.