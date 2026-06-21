/FIFA World Cup 2026: 27 shots, countless saves, no goals – how Curaçao survived Ecuador storm

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador walked off the pitch in Kansas with disbelief written all over them after a 0-0 draw against Curaçao that felt more like a missed opportunity than a shared point. It was a match that produced chances in waves, saves in double figures and moments where one goal felt inevitable. But by the final whistle, nothing separated the two sides.
From the first minutes at the Arrowhead Stadium, Ecuador set the tone. Enner Valencia was put through early and forced Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room into action with a strong save that hinted at a long night ahead. That prediction held true. Ecuador created chance after chance, pushed bodies forward and dominated large stretches of possession, but they could not find a way past a keeper in inspired form.
Under veteran coach Dick Advocaat, Curaçao approached the match with discipline and patience. They sat deep in a compact shape and looked for breaks through Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna. Those transitions repeatedly brought danger. One early move saw Bacuna break into space only to fire wide, while another counter forced Ecuador’s defence into a scrambling clearance after Locadia and Chong combined in attack.
The match swung into chaos after the break. Both teams began to trade chances at speed, and Room took centre stage. The Curaçao keeper ended the night with a long list of saves, including a close-range stop from Enner Valencia that had looked like a goal. Later, he produced another strong reflex save to deny Piero Hincapié, who had arrived unmarked in a dangerous position.
At the other end, Ecuador goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez was also called into action as Curaçao briefly turned defence into attack. Juninho Bacuna and his brother Leandro Bacuna both had attempts saved or blocked during a spell that showed Curaçao were not just holding on. One sequence saw Bacuna release a shot that Galíndez had to push away, followed by another rebound effort that was blocked inside the box.
The clearest chances, however, kept falling to Ecuador. Hincapié missed one of the most straightforward opportunities of the night when he headed over from close range. Moisés Caicedo also tested Room from distance, only to be denied again. Valencia, Ecuador’s main outlet, had several openings but either rushed his finish or met the keeper at the wrong angle. One late attempt from inside the six-yard box went wide, summed up by a night where execution never matched creation.
The closing stages brought more pressure. Ecuador piled players forward, sending in crosses and corners, but Curaçao’s defensive line held firm. Blocks, clearances and one last intervention inside the box kept the scoreboard untouched. By the time five minutes of added time ran out, Ecuador’s frustration was clear, while Curaçao celebrated a point earned through discipline and a standout goalkeeping performance.
For Ecuador, the draw leaves questions about finishing in matches where control is not enough. For Curaçao, it stands as a result built on structure, resilience and a goalkeeper who turned the night into a personal highlight reel.
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