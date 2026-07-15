/FIFA World Cup 2026: 37 games unbeaten, 6 clean sheets – the numbers behind Spain’s final run

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain’s brilliant run under Luis de la Fuente continued as they reached the tournament final with a convincing 2-0 win over France. The victory extended a hugely successful period for De La Fuente, who has turned Spain into one of the most consistent teams in world football since taking charge in 2022.
Spain have now reached another major final under the manager, with their only defeat in competitive football during this period coming in the 2024 UEFA Nations League. Their record includes winning the 2024 European Championship, lifting the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title, qualifying for major tournaments by topping their groups and now reaching the World Cup final.
Spain are now chasing another piece of history. They could become only the third European team to win the World Cup after entering the tournament as European champions, following Spain’s 2008-2010 team and West Germany’s 1972-1974 side.
The semi-final in Dallas was expected to be a battle between two teams filled with attacking talent, especially with France boasting players such as Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé.
However, France struggled to create clear chances throughout the match. Their attacking unit managed only 0.3 expected goals (xG), while Spain produced 1.63 xG. Spain converted both of their shots on target into goals, showing the efficiency that has carried them through the tournament.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break. France tried to respond, but Spain’s midfield control and defensive organisation prevented them from building sustained pressure.
The result also created an unwanted record for France. Their xG figure of 0.3 was their lowest in a World Cup match in six decades, dating back to 1966.
It was a difficult night for Mbappé. The France captain, who entered the match among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot, failed to register a shot on target for the first time in his last nine World Cup appearances. He still leads the scoring charts with eight goals, ahead of Lionel Messi on the assist tiebreaker.
Spain’s victory added several more records to their impressive list of achievements under De La Fuente. They have now reached their second World Cup final and their first since winning the tournament in 2010.
They also extended their unbeaten run in World Cup knockout matches to 10 games, with their last defeat in this stage coming against France in the 2006 round-of-16. Spain have gone 8-2-0 in those knockout matches since then, with penalty shootouts officially recorded as draws.
Spain have also extended their unbeaten run to 37 matches in all competitions. They have now matched Italy’s record for the longest unbeaten streak by a European men’s national team, set between 2018 and 2021.
Spain became the first team in World Cup history to record six clean sheets in a single tournament. It shows the balance between their attacking style and defensive discipline.
Oyarzabal’s penalty also placed him among Spain’s elite World Cup scorers. He became only the third Spanish player to score five or more goals in a single World Cup. He joined David Villa in 2010 and Emilio Butragueño in 1986.
Porro’s goal added another rare achievement that made him the fifth defender in the last 60 years to score multiple goals in a single World Cup knockout stage campaign.
Spain will now face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s final in New York/New Jersey, with De La Fuente’s team going into the biggest match of the tournament with confidence, consistency and a series of records behind them.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.