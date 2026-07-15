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FIFA World Cup 2026: 37 games unbeaten, 6 clean sheets – the numbers behind Spain’s final run

Spain are now chasing another piece of history. They could become only the third European team to win the World Cup after entering the tournament as European champions, following Spain’s 2008-2010 team and West Germany’s 1972-1974 side.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:37 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: 37 games unbeaten, 6 clean sheets – the numbers behind Spain’s final run
Image Credit: Spain&#039;s Unai Simon in action. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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