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FIFA World Cup 2026: Salah scores as Egypt secures historic first-ever World Cup win, ending 92 years of wait

 After decades of near misses, Egypt wrote history at BC Palace, Vancouver, marking its first-ever world cup win, with 3-1 against New Zealand.  

Reported By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Salah scores as Egypt secures historic first-ever World Cup win, ending 92 years of wait
Image Credit: @FIFAWorldCup/X

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