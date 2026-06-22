/FIFA World Cup 2026: Salah scores as Egypt secures historic first-ever World Cup win, ending 92 years of wait

Mohamed Salah led Egypt to a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash on Sunday, ending a 92-year wait for the Pharaohs’ first-ever win at the tournament.
Ninety-two years after their debut in 1934, Egypt finally tasted a World Cup match victory. Trailing in the first half, the Pharaohs roared back in the second half with goals from Mostafa Ziko, Salah, and Mahmoud Trezeguet.
The result propelled Egypt to the top of Group G with four points from two matches, following a 1-1 draw with Belgium. New Zealand, who drew 2-2 with Iran in their opener, remain at the bottom with one point.
New Zealand took a surprise lead in the 15th minute. Defender Finn Surman powered home a header from Tim Payne’s corner, exploiting slack marking by Ahmed Fatouh and silencing the vocal Egyptian support.
Despite Egypt entering as favourites with Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the attack, the Kiwis defended resolutely in the first half.
After the first half, Egypt transformed its attack. In the 58th minute, Mostafa Ziko rose to meet Mohamed Hany’s pinpoint cross from the right, heading home the equaliser. Nine minutes later, Ziko and Salah combined brilliantly: a quick one-two on the edge of the box allowed the Egypt captain to bend a powerful left-footed shot into the far corner, marking a massive comeback.
Salah nearly added a second in the 81st minute with a deflected effort, but his outswinging corner soon delivered the decisive third.
Substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet dived forward to head home at the near post, sealing the historic win.
This victory transcends three points. After decades of near misses, Egypt wrote history at BC Palace, Vancouver. Egypt now faces Iran on June 27 in their final group game with knockout-stage hopes high, while New Zealand meets Belgium.
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