/FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina make unwanted record after shotless final against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina entered the World Cup final chasing history, but the opening 90 minutes produced a record they would have preferred to avoid. The reigning champions became the first team in FIFA World Cup final history to finish regulation time without a single shot attempt as Spain dominated the contest from the start.
Spain created the pressure, controlled possession and kept Argentina pinned back for long periods. La Roja managed 15 shots and nine corners during normal time, while Argentina failed to register an effort on goal and had only one corner. Despite the one-sided numbers, Spain could not find the breakthrough in 90 minutes, sending the final into extra time.
Argentina’s defensive organisation helped them stay alive. The backline absorbed wave after wave of Spain attacks, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez making crucial saves whenever Spain managed to create clear openings.
The match became even harder for Argentina in stoppage time of the second half when Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. The Chelsea midfielder was punished for a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí, who was sent into the air by the force of the tackle. The referee immediately showed the card, leaving Argentina with 10 players for the closing stages.
The first half also entered the history books as one of the most defensive opening periods in a World Cup final. The teams went into the break at 0-0, making it the ninth time a World Cup final had been level without a goal at half-time.
The list includes some of football’s biggest matches: Italy against Czechoslovakia in 1934, Uruguay against Brazil in 1950, Italy against West Germany in 1982, West Germany against Argentina in 1990, Brazil against Italy in 1994, Brazil against Germany in 2002, Spain against the Netherlands in 2010 and Germany against Argentina in 2014.
The 1950 Uruguay-Brazil game was not officially a final but decided the tournament winner.
According to Opta, only three shots were taken in the first half, the lowest total in the opening 45 minutes of a World Cup final since 1966.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made three changes from the starting XI that defeated England in the semi-final. Rodrigo De Paul, Nico González and Gonzalo Montiel returned to the lineup, replacing Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Giuliano Simeone.
However, Argentina were forced into an unexpected change late in the first half when Lisandro Martínez picked up an injury. Nicolás Otamendi came on to replace the Manchester United defender.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente showed full faith in the team that defeated France in the semi-final, naming the same starting XI for the final.
Spain were aiming for their second World Cup title, while Argentina were chasing a fourth crown. The final also carried extra importance for Spain, who had the opportunity to become the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup trophies at the same time.
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