Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Austria live streaming- When and Where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Austria live streaming- When and Where to watch

Argentina take on Austria in a key Group J encounter at FIFA World Cup 2026, with the reigning champions aiming to secure early qualification for the knockout stage. Both teams enter the match on the back of opening-game victories, setting up a high-stakes showdown in Arlington.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Austria live streaming- When and Where to watch
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings are open, but only 50 people will get one
Auto news2 min ago
2
FII2 min ago
3
Andy Burnham10 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202616 min ago
5
Father's Day 202625 min ago