/FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium 0-0 Iran – red card turns game as Courtois and Beiranvand steal the show

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran played out a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles after a match that changed pace late in the second half but ended without a breakthrough despite several chances at both ends.
Belgium started on the front foot and controlled possession early by moving the ball around with ease around the Iranian box. Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans played an important role in Belgium’s attacking build-up, while Romelu Lukaku was the main presence inside the penalty area.
Iran stayed organised at the back and cleared their lines quickly whenever Belgium pushed forward. They kept things simple at the back, avoiding unnecessary risks and making sure they were well organised under pressure. They did not try to overplay it and focused on keeping Belgium away from clear openings.
The first big moment of the match came when Iran thought they had gone ahead through Mehdi Taremi, but the goal did not stand after VAR ruled it offside. Belgium responded almost immediately with a series of attacks, including a close-range attempt from Youri Tielemans that was kept out and a blocked effort from Romelu Lukaku inside the box.
Iran still carried a threat on the counter. Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi kept looking to stretch Belgium whenever a gap opened up, using their pace to get in behind and test the defence. At the other end, Alireza Beiranvand was active throughout and made a couple of important stops to keep things level.
By the time the whistle went for half-time, the score was still 0-0, with Belgium walking off frustrated after not turning their control of the ball into a goal.
The second half began in a more open way, with both teams stepping up the tempo and trying to play a bit quicker going forward. Iran began to rise into the game and looked more confident on the ball, pushing higher up the pitch and forcing Belgium deeper than before. Taremi again came close, forcing a strong save from Thibaut Courtois in one of Iran’s best chances of the match.
Belgium also had opportunities, none bigger than a scramble in the box where Maxime De Cuyper and De Bruyne combined, but the final finish never came. Beiranvand produced another quick reflex save from close range, keeping Iran level under pressure.
The turning point came in the 66th minute when Belgium were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ngoy was sent off for bringing down Taremi after a loose backpass. The referee judged it as denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, leaving Belgium to adjust their formation for the final stages.
Despite the numerical advantage, Iran did not rush their play. They had spells where they kept the ball and tried to put together attacks, but Belgium often dropped a little deeper and worked on slowing the pace down and managing how the game flowed.
In the last few minutes, Dodi Lukébakio picked up space outside the box and went for a shot from distance, but it drifted just wide of the post. Five minutes of added time brought one final push from Belgium, but Iran held their defensive structure and saw out the draw.
The match ended 0-0, with missed Belgian chances, strong goalkeeping from Beiranvand and Iran’s organised defensive effort after the red card all playing a part in the result.
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