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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium 0-0 Iran – red card turns game as Courtois and Beiranvand steal the show

The match in Los Angeles saw both teams struggle to find a finish despite several clear openings and sharp goalkeeping at both ends. Belgium were reduced to 10 men late on, but Iran managed to stay organised and walk away with a draw.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:14 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium 0-0 Iran – red card turns game as Courtois and Beiranvand steal the show
Image Credit: Belgium&#039;s Nathan Ngoy is shown a red card by referee Dario Herrera. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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