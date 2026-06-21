/FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium handed massive blow as Jeremy Doku ruled out of crucial Iran clash

"He can't play, and so we'll be playing without him. I knew since Friday evening that he won't be playing. I don't want to get players to play if they're not medically up for the game. I can get players to play even if they're not 100 percent physically, but 100 percent medically is [more important]. But I'm absolutely 100 percent sure we'll be fine, and we'll be winning tomorrow," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said in the pre-match press conference.