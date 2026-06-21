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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium handed massive blow as Jeremy Doku ruled out of crucial Iran clash

European giants Belgium have been dealt a blow ahead of their crucial Group G clash against Iran at the Los Angeles stadium on Monday (IST) as their winger Jeremy Doku has been ruled out of the match due to illness, the Belgian team announced on Sunday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium handed massive blow as Jeremy Doku ruled out of crucial Iran clash
Image Credit: Pic Credits: X/ Screengrab

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