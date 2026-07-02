/FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally late in 2-2 round-of-32 thriller against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal began the match with purpose and pace, and it did not take long for them to get rewarded. Habib Diarra put Senegal ahead after they kept pushing down the wings and forced Belgium back into their own box, where the pressure finally led to a goal. The move that led to the goal came from a cross into the area, where Ismaila Sarr’s header struck the post. Diarra reacted faster than anyone else and tapped in the rebound to give Senegal a deserved lead.
Belgium struggled to settle into rhythm during the first half. Kevin De Bruyne found pockets of space on the left, and Jeremy Doku tried to inject urgency with his dribbling, but Senegal kept their structure well and cut off passing lanes with discipline. Even when Belgium managed to get shots away, most of them came from distance and rarely tested goalkeeper Diaw in a serious way.
On the other hand, Senegal looked more alert and quick in transitions. Sadio Mané combined well in build-up play and Iliman Ndiaye stretched the Belgian defence with intelligent runs. Belgium’s defence had to stay alert, especially when Ndiaye and Sarr broke forward with speed.
Before the break, Belgium’s closest effort came from a set-piece routine that ended with a strong strike from De Cuyper, but Diaw pushed it away at full stretch. Senegal went into half-time with a 1-0 lead and control of the match.
Senegal began the second half in the same manner. Within minutes, they doubled their lead. A mistake in the Belgian backline allowed Sarr to receive the ball in the box with space. He took a clean touch, created the angle and finished powerfully past Thibaut Courtois.
Belgium’s defence was caught out of position, with too much space left between the centre-backs and full-backs. Sarr made no mistake once the chance opened up.
Belgium threatened through a missed chance from Diarra at the other end, but Senegal still controlled the match. The African side continued to push forward, and Belgium looked uncertain in possession. Tension started to show, especially between Tielemans and Trossard during a hydration break. Romelu Lukaku stepped in to calm things down.
As the match moved into the final quarter, Belgium made changes, including the introduction of Lukaku. De Bruyne and Doku were also taken off as Belgium changed their attacking approach.
Belgium finally found a way back into the match in the 86th minute. A deflected clearance fell kindly to Thomas Meunier, who sent a low cross into the six-yard box. Lukaku reacted first and flicked the ball past Diaw at the near post. It was not a clean move, but it brought Belgium back into the contest.
Senegal protested, but the goal stood, and suddenly the match changed direction.
Three minutes later, Belgium struck again. Trossard sent a cross into the box, and Youri Tielemans rose above the crowd to head in the equaliser. There were appeals from Senegal for a foul in the build-up, but the referee allowed the goal, bringing Belgium level at 2-2.
Seven minutes were added, and Belgium pushed hard for a winner. Tielemans and Lukebakio both tried to create openings from wide positions, while Senegal attempted to slow the game and regain control through possession.
Gueye tested Courtois from distance in the closing moments but missed the target. Belgium continued to send balls into the box, but Senegal held firm under pressure.
Senegal will feel they had the match in their hands after leading by two goals and controlling large spells of the game. However, Belgium showed late resilience and turned a difficult night into a draw with two goals in the final minutes.
The match ended level at 2-2, with both sides sharing points after a dramatic finish in Seattle.
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