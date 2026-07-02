/FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally late in 2-2 round-of-32 thriller against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal began the match with purpose and pace, and it did not take long for them to get rewarded. Habib Diarra put Senegal ahead after they kept pushing down the wings and forced Belgium back into their own box, where the pressure finally led to a goal. The move that led to the goal came from a cross into the area, where Ismaila Sarr’s header struck the post. Diarra reacted faster than anyone else and tapped in the rebound to give Senegal a deserved lead.