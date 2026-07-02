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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally late in 2-2 round-of-32 thriller against Senegal

Senegal will feel they had the match in their hands after leading by two goals and controlling large spells of the game. However, Belgium showed late resilience and turned a difficult night into a draw with two goals in the final minutes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:09 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally late in 2-2 round-of-32 thriller against Senegal
Image Credit: Belgium&#039;s Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their second goal with Dodi Lukebakio and Timothy Castagne. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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