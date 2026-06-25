/FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1, edge closer to historic knockout stage

FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina moved a step closer to a first-ever World Cup knockout appearance after a 3-1 win over Qatar in their final Group B match on Wednesday (June 24). The result also ended Qatar’s World Cup run without a win and left Bosnia waiting on other results to confirm their place in the round of 32.
Bosnia took control of the match early and never let it slip from their grip after the opening goal. Kerim Alajbegovic opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a strong strike from distance that beat Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada at the near post.
At just 18, Alajbegovic became the eighth-youngest scorer in World Cup history and the youngest player to score for Bosnia and Herzegovina at the tournament.
The lead was doubled five minutes later through a set piece situation that turned messy for Qatar. Sead Kolasinac sent in a cross toward the back post, and Edin Dzeko’s volley across the face of goal led to a deflection off Qatar defender Sultan Al-Brake. It resulted in an own goal in the 34th minute.
Qatar did not let the game drift away before half-time. Hassan Al Haydos pulled one back in the 42nd minute, kept his side in touch and offered a brief lift for the team that had struggled throughout the group stage.
However, Bosnia maintained control after the break and kept Qatar from building any sustained pressure. Their third goal came in the 80th minute when Ermin Mahmic found the net once again in the tournament. It added to his earlier strike in the 4-1 loss to Switzerland. The finish settled any late resistance and confirmed Bosnia’s control of the game.
With the win, Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in the group but moved into strong position among the best third-placed teams. The expanded World Cup format allows the eight best third-placed sides from the 12 groups to progress.
Bosnia now wait for the remaining group results to confirm their qualification for the knockout phase. If they advance, it will be the first time they reach the knockout round in World Cup history. The nation has only appeared once before at the tournament, in 2014 in Brazil. This is their strongest showing on the world stage so far.
Earlier in the day, Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo received a five-match suspension following the challenge that caused a serious leg injury to Canada’s Ismaël Koné in their previous match. The disciplinary decision added to a difficult tournament for Qatar, who finished without a win.
Elsewhere in Group B, Canada’s loss to Switzerland confirmed their second-place finish, sending the co-hosts to the United States for their round of 32 fixture. Switzerland topped the group, while Bosnia now await confirmation of their own path forward after a strong closing performance in Seattle.
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