Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1, edge closer to historic knockout stage

FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1, edge closer to historic knockout stage

Bosnia took control early in the match and built a strong lead before halftime with two quick goals. Qatar managed one back before the break, but Bosnia finished the game with a late third goal to secure the win.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:34 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1, edge closer to historic knockout stage
Image Credit: Qatar&#039;s Kerim Alajbegovic scores their first goal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)Source: Bureau

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA WC 2026: Bosnia beat Qatar 3-1, edge closer to historic knockout stage
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202632 min ago
3
Usha Vance Hindu Identity1 hr ago
4
Muzaffarnagar Factory Horror2 hrs ago
5
Pune murder case3 hrs ago