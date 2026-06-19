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FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia held firm for 74 minutes – then Switzerland ran riot

Switzerland broke a stubborn Bosnia-Herzegovina side with four goals after the 74th minute to secure a 4-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 victory. Substitutes Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas changed the match as the Swiss moved to the top of Group B.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:08 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia held firm for 74 minutes – then Switzerland ran riot
Image Credit: Switzerland&#039;s Dan Ndoye in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina&#039;s Tarik Muharemovic as Nikola Katic looks on. (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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