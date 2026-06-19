/FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia held firm for 74 minutes – then Switzerland ran riot

Switzerland came under pressure after dropping points against Qatar in their opening match. Captain Granit Xhaka had said the draw felt like a defeat, and his team began with purpose. Pulling strings in midfield and creating opportunities for Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, he was influential from the opening minutes. Ndoye came close early and struck the side netting after a precise pass from Xhaka, while Embolo saw an attack halted by an offside flag.