/FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia held firm for 74 minutes – then Switzerland ran riot

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland spent much of the night searching for a breakthrough before scoring four late goals to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in Los Angeles. What had been a tight and hard-fought battle for more than 70 minutes suddenly exploded into life, with five goals arriving after the 74th minute as the Swiss stormed to the top of Group B.
The final score suggested Swiss dominance, but anyone who watched the match knew the story was far more complicated. Bosnia matched Switzerland for long stretches of the game, defended with discipline and made life difficult for Murat Yakin's side. The difference came when the Swiss bench entered the contest and completely changed its direction.
Switzerland came under pressure after dropping points against Qatar in their opening match. Captain Granit Xhaka had said the draw felt like a defeat, and his team began with purpose. Pulling strings in midfield and creating opportunities for Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, he was influential from the opening minutes. Ndoye came close early and struck the side netting after a precise pass from Xhaka, while Embolo saw an attack halted by an offside flag.
Despite Switzerland's control, Bosnia gradually settled into the contest. Making his first start of the tournament, Edin Dzeko provided moments of quality whenever Bosnia ventured forward. The veteran striker nearly created an opening midway through the first half, while Armin Memic and Sead Kolasinac helped Bosnia gain confidence as the match progressed. By halftime, the score was 0-0 and Bosnia arguably looked the happier side.
The second half followed a similar pattern. Switzerland pushed for a breakthrough and came close through Embolo's header and an ambitious bicycle-kick effort from Ndoye, both denied by goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, who produced several important saves. Bosnia also threatened, with Dedic forcing Gregor Kobel into action from distance as the game entered its final stages.
Then everything changed.
Immediately after a hydration break, the breakthrough came in the 74th minute. Substitute Johan Manzambi needed only his fourth touch of the ball to make an impact, smashing a volley into the net from near the penalty spot to finally break Bosnia's resistance.
That goal completely opened the game.
Manzambi continued to torment the Bosnian defence and was heavily involved in the move that led to Bosnia being reduced to 10 men. In the 80th minute, Embolo burst through on goal before being brought down cynically by Muharemovic near the edge of the penalty area. The referee showed a straight red card that left the team a man short for the closing stages.
Three minutes later, Switzerland struck again. Manzambi started the move before Embolo cleverly turned inside the penalty area and set up Ruben Vargas, who finished confidently to make it 2-0.
The partnership between the two substitutes resulted into another goal in the 90th minute. Vargas drove forward from the left before cutting the ball back for Manzambi, who swept home his second goal of the night. Switzerland suddenly had three goals in just 16 minutes.
Bosnia briefly gave their supporters something to celebrate when Mahmic produced a spectacular first-time volley from outside the area in the 92nd minute after Kobel punched away a corner. It was a goal worthy of any stage and reduced the deficit to 3-1.
There was still time for one final twist. Deep into stoppage time, VAR reviewed a challenge by Memic on Djibril Sow inside the penalty area. The penalty was awarded, and Xhaka calmly fired into the bottom corner to complete a 4-1 victory.
The scoreline ultimately flattered Switzerland, but Yakin's substitutions proved decisive. Manzambi and Vargas injected energy, pace and creativity just when Bosnia's tiring defence needed relief. Their impact helped Switzerland turn a difficult evening into a convincing win and moved the Swiss to the top of Group B with four points and putting them on the verge of a place in the knockout rounds.
Meanwhile, Bosnia were left wondering how a competitive performance for more than an hour ended in such a heavy defeat.
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