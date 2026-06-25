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FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil beats Scotland 3-0 to win Group C; Neymar returns

Brazil strolled into the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Scotland at Miami Stadium.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil beats Scotland 3-0 to win Group C; Neymar returns
Image Credit: Credits - XSource: IANS

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