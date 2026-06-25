/FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil beats Scotland 3-0 to win Group C; Neymar returns

After that reprieve, Scotland gained a temporary foothold only to stumble again in first-half stoppage time as Bruno Guimaraes’ cross evaded Gunn’s outstretched arm and Vinicius Junior nodded in. Although Gunn would then make fine saves to foil Rayan and Vinicius Junior (twice), Brazil got their third goal when Bruno Guimaraes teed up Matheus Cunha to drill in at the near post.