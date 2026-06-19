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FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada 6-0 Qatar – hat-trick, red cards and historic win no one saw coming

Jonathan David stood out on the night with a hat trick, finishing chances with composure as Canada took control early and never really let it slip.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:10 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada 6-0 Qatar – hat-trick, red cards and historic win no one saw coming
Image Credit: Canada&#039;s Cyle Larin scores their first goal past Qatar&#039;s Mahmoud Abunada. (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

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