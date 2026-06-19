/FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada 6-0 Qatar – hat-trick, red cards and historic win no one saw coming

FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada got its World Cup campaign off to a flying start in Vancouver, beating Qatar 6-0 at BC Place and claiming their first-ever win in the tournament. The result also pushed them to the top of Group B, giving them a strong position heading into the next round of matches.
Jonathan David stood out on the night with a hat trick, finishing chances with composure as Canada took control early and never really let it slip.
Cyle Larin also played an important role by opening the scoring and setting the tone early as Canada pressed high and kept Qatar under constant pressure.
The breakthrough came in the first half when Larin converted after a save from Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada denied Jonathan David’s volley. From there, Canada controlled the tempo and never allowed Qatar to settle into the game. David doubled his impact with two more goals, including a well-taken finish and a rebound effort that pushed Canada into a comfortable lead before halftime.
Qatar’s task became even difficult in the second half after a series of setbacks. A red card reduced them to ten men, and later another dismissal left them with nine players on the pitch. Canada took full advantage of the situation and continued to add goals without losing structure.
Nathan Saliba added a fourth from a free kick and marked the moment by holding up a shirt in support of the injured Ismael Koné, whose early injury was one of the few setbacks for the team. The injury came after a challenge from Assim Omer Madibo, who later saw his yellow card upgraded to a red. The moment drew concern inside the stadium as Koné was stretchered off to applause.
The scoring continued late in the match. A shot from Jacob Shaffelburg led to an own goal by Mohamed Al Mannai, before Jonathan David completed his hat trick to round off a historic afternoon for Canada.
Statistics from the game also showed the scale of the win, with Canada becoming the first Concacaf team to score five goals in a single World Cup match, surpassing Mexico’s 4-0 win over El Salvador in 1970.
Canada’s performance showed a side playing with confidence and control across all phases of the game. Jesse Marsch’s team now sit in a strong position in Group B, with a draw against Switzerland in their next match potentially enough to secure qualification.
Qatar endured a difficult evening as defensive lapses, disciplinary issues and long spells without the ball left them chasing the game from early on. They were unable to recover at any stage of the match.
Despite the loss of Ismael Koné to injury, Canada’s night will be remembered for a first World Cup win, a hat trick from Jonathan David and a performance that gave the home crowd a moment to remember.
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