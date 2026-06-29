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FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada scripts history, beat South Africa in their first-ever knockout clash

They have reached the Round of 16, where they will face either Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 03:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 03:25 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada scripts history, beat South Africa in their first-ever knockout clash
Image Credit: Canada&#039;s Jonathan David shoots at goal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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