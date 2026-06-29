/FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada scripts history, beat South Africa in their first-ever knockout clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada wrote a new chapter in their football story with a dramatic late win over South Africa. It sealed their first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout stage match. Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time strike settled a tense contest and sent the Canadian side into the Round of 16 for the first time in their history.
The final whistle brought scenes of relief and celebration as Canada held on through a nervy finish. Eustáquio’s goal at 91:03 decided the match. It also became the latest match-winning goal scored by a CONCACAF player at a FIFA World Cup.
The strike will be remembered among the most memorable moments in Canadian football, not only for its timing but for what it achieved on the night.
For long spells, the match was locked in a balance that suited neither side. South Africa were organised and looked comfortable dealing with Canada’s early attacking moves. Meanwhile, Canada struggled to find clean openings despite spending long periods pushing forward.
The match took a turn after the introduction of Alphonso Davies. Returning to international action after his long injury layoff, he brought immediate energy down the flank. Even without full match fitness, his presence changed South Africa’s defensive setup. They dropped deeper and left more space in midfield.
Canada started to move the ball faster and more directly. Every touch in attack came with urgency. Jonathan David came close with a powerful shot from a tight angle, but South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams held his ground and kept the score level.
At the other end, South Africa’s back line, led by Thapelo Mudau, handled the pressure well. He dealt effectively with Davies in one-on-one situations by cutting out space and breaking up Canadian advances at important moments.
South Africa’s resistance was tested repeatedly in the final quarter of the match. Williams produced a brilliant save from Tani Oluwaseyi after a well-timed pass from Sigur opened up space in the box. The rebound also looked dangerous, but Mbokazi reacted fast with a crucial clearance to keep the score level.
Canada kept pushing forward, especially after the hydration break that came midway through the second half. Canada’s changes lifted the tempo a bit. Promise David and Jacob Shaffelburg came on and got involved straight away. Canada pushed forward with more speed and purpose in the final third.
South Africa kept their organisation at the back. They held their structure, closed down passing lanes and soaked up the pressure from Canada’s attacks. The match looked headed for extra time as stoppage time approached, with both teams locked in a tense final stretch.
The breakthrough finally came in stoppage time. South Africa cleared a cross only as far as the edge of the box, where Stephen Eustáquio was waiting. He controlled the ball with his chest and struck a half-volley into the bottom corner. It left the goalkeeper with no chance.
It was a moment that changed everything. The stadium erupted as Canada players rushed to celebrate what would become a defining goal in their football history. From that point, Canada went into defence mode as they worked to protect their narrow lead through the final seconds.
When the final whistle came, Canada had done more than just win a match. They had reached the Round of 16 for the first time by sealing a result built on patience, pressure and a single moment of precise finishing at the very end.
They have reached the Round of 16, where they will face either Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston.
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