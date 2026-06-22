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FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde do it again! How a debutant left Uruguay stunned in Miami

Cape Verde came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in a lively Group H match in Miami. The result keeps the group open ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:32 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde do it again! How a debutant left Uruguay stunned in Miami
Image Credit: Uruguay&#039;s Agustin Canobbio in action with Cape Verde&#039;s Helio Varela. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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