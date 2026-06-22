/FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde do it again! How a debutant left Uruguay stunned in Miami

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde’s debut World Cup journey continued to surprise as the African side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in a Group H contest that swung from end to end until the final whistle.
After taking a point from Spain in their opening match, Cape Verde once again showed they belonged on football’s biggest stage. This time they came within touching distance of an even bigger result before settling for a point that keeps Group H wide open heading into the final round of matches.
Uruguay entered the game looking for a much-needed victory after a difficult run of results. The South Americans started brightly in Miami and won a series of corners as they tried to put Cape Verde under pressure from the opening minutes.
Cape Verde, though, never looked overawed. Coach Bubista had challenged his players to “do the impossible” after their draw against Spain, and his side approached the match with confidence whenever they had possession.
The breakthrough arrived in spectacular fashion after 21 minutes. Cape Verde were awarded a free-kick well outside the penalty area. Kevin Pina stood over the ball and chose power over placement. His effort flew past Fernando Muslera and into the net from long range and left the Uruguay goalkeeper with no chance.
The strike was historic as well. Pina became the first player from an African nation to score directly from a free-kick at a World Cup since Nigeria’s Kalu Uche against Greece in 2010.
Uruguay responded by increasing the pressure. Federico Valverde tried his luck from distance, while Maximiliano Araújo missed a promising headed chance. The equaliser eventually came in the 43rd minute. A cross into the area caused confusion in the Cape Verde box, the ball struck the post and Araújo reacted quickest to head home the rebound.
Uruguay completed the turnaround moments before half-time. Manuel Ugarte delivered a dangerous ball into the area, Araújo won the aerial challenge and directed the ball perfectly into the path of Agustín Canobbio, who finished from close range to make it 2-1.
The South Americans appeared to have regained control of the contest.
The second half followed a different script.
Cape Verde continued to attack whenever opportunities came. Lopes Cabral tested Muslera from distance and the island nation refused to sit back despite trailing.
Their reward came in the 60th minute after a costly mistake at the back. A throw-in was worked to Mathías Olivera, whose attempted pass across the field created trouble. Hélio Varela reacted immediately, took possession and calmly rolled the ball into an empty net after Muslera was caught out of position.
The equaliser transformed the atmosphere in the stadium.
Uruguay pushed hard in search of a winner. An Araújo effort found the net only for the flag to deny him. Valverde came close with a powerful strike that flew just over the crossbar. Vozinha then produced one of the saves of the match, getting a hand to a dangerous low ball before a defender blocked the follow-up attempt.
The veteran Cape Verde goalkeeper was part of history before kick-off. At 40 years and 18 days old, he and Uruguay captain Muslera became the first pair of 40-year-old players to appear in the same World Cup match.
As fatigue began to show in the closing stages, the chances kept coming. Valverde was inches away from converting across the face of goal, while Agustín Canobbio missed a one-on-one opportunity deep into stoppage time.
Cape Verde also threatened from corners and counterattacks, showing no interest in settling for a draw.
After eight minutes of added time, the referee finally brought an entertaining contest to an end.
The result leaves Group H finely balanced ahead of the final round of fixtures. Uruguay will meet Spain next week, while Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia with hopes of extending one of the tournament’s most memorable stories.
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