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FIFA World Cup 2026: Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil need 'mind and heart' to beat Japan in Round of 32

Coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that Brazil must play with "mind, heart, and a clear idea" in their World Cup Round of 32 clash against Japan. Reflecting on his success in European knockout tournaments, he noted how unpredictable these matches can be. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil need 'mind and heart' to beat Japan in Round of 32
Image Credit: IANS

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