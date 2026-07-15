Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Nicole Scherzinger among star-studded lineup

FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Nicole Scherzinger among star-studded lineup

This star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 closing Ceremony show will feature performances from Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed, as well as a special appearance by Tom Cruise, bringing together some of the world's biggest names in music and entertainment for an unforgettable celebration before kick-off.
 

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:16 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Nicole Scherzinger among star-studded lineup
Image Credit: FIFA

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Nicole Scherzinger among star-studded lineup
FIFA World Cup 20261 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
3
Axar Patel2 hrs ago
4
tahir hussain aap2 hrs ago
5
Donald Trump3 hrs ago