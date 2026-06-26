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FIFA World Cup 2026 creates history as highest-scoring, most-attended tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has become the highest-scoring tournament in history, surpassing Qatar 2022's record of 172 goals with 177 goals scored in just 59 matches. The expanded 48-team tournament has also set a new all-time attendance record, drawing over 3.6 million fans and eclipsing the previous mark set at the 1994 World Cup.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 creates history as highest-scoring, most-attended tournament
Image Credit: IANS

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