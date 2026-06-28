/FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia sink Ghana 2-1 in tight clash, knockout spots confirmed

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana came into their final Group L match against Croatia in Philadelphia aware that their place in the Round of 32 was secure. Results elsewhere had ensured that their four points would be enough to hold on to a place in the qualification spots, no matter what happened against the 2018 World Cup finalists.
That early clarity did not take away from their focus. Even with qualification confirmed, Ghana were still chasing a stronger group finish and a better path into the knockout rounds.
The match began in a cautious rhythm as both sides settled early before Croatia started to push forward. Luka Modric dictated the early passages, finding space to switch play and test Ghana’s back line with quick deliveries.
The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute when Petar Sucic found himself with time outside the box. He cleanly took the shot, and Benjamin Asare had no chance as the ball beat him on its way into the net. Croatia went ahead and, with that goal, briefly moved to the top of the group standings.
Ghana responded in flashes before the break, with Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus combining in wide areas, but Croatia’s structure held firm. At half-time, Croatia led 1-0.
The second half started at a higher pace and Ghana made early changes to add more attacking energy. Abdul Fatawu and another substitute injection brought direct runs and quicker movement down the flanks.
Fatawu almost made an immediate impact by delivering a sharp cross that just missed Semenyo at the far post. Moments later, he tested the Croatian defence again with a shot from distance. It showed a more aggressive approach from Ghana.
Croatia still carried a threat of their own. Ivan Perisic and Martin Baturina got into dangerous positions. Ghana began to spend more time in the attacking half as the game opened up.
The decisive moment came in the 82nd minute. Croatia won a corner after sustained pressure, and Modric delivered once again with precision. His ball into the box found Nikola Vlasic, who rose well and guided his header past Asare to make it 2-1.
Ghana pushed forward in the closing stages. They sent numbers into attack and forced Croatia to defend deep. There were late corners and set-piece moments, but Croatia managed the final minutes without losing control.
The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 win for Croatia. Ghana’s earlier qualification meant there was no change to their overall position, and they will now move on to the Round of 32.
Croatia also advanced after finishing level on points in a tight group decided by fine margins in the final table. Luka Modric was at the heart of everything throughout, while Sucic and Vlasic provided the goals that settled the match.
Ghana will now head to Kansas City for their knockout match on July 3, though their opponent will only be confirmed once the remaining group results are completed.
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