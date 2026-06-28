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FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia sink Ghana 2-1 in tight clash, knockout spots confirmed

Ghana had secured their place in the next round before kick-off despite the defeat. Croatia took control at important moments to finish their group campaign on a strong note.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:42 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia sink Ghana 2-1 in tight clash, knockout spots confirmed
Image Credit: Ghana&#039;s Derrick Luckassen scores their first goal. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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