/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10: Germany vs Ivory Coast, Ecuador vs Curacao Fixtures, IST timings and Live streaming in India

Saturday, June 20, delivers another spectacular slate of football as the FIFA World Cup 2026 marches into Day 10. For football fans following the action on Indian Standard Time (IST), the tournament moves into high stakes Group E, Group F, and Group H matchups across North American host cities, setting up a massive lineup of fixtures through the night and into Sunday, featuring two unbeaten sides in Germany and Ivory Coast, alongside a blockbuster Group H clash between Spain and Saudi Arabia.
RECAP: EARLY RESULTS (IST)
USA vs Australia (Group D): The co-hosts delivered a statement performance in Seattle, with the United States cruising to a 2-0 win that booked their spot in the knockout rounds with a game still to play.
Morocco vs Scotland (Group C): Morocco wasted no time making its mark in Boston, with Ismael Saibari finding the net inside the opening minute to secure a 1-0 win and put the Atlas Lions firmly in control of Group C.
Brazil vs Haiti (Group C): Five-time champions Brazil left no room for doubt in Philadelphia, with a Matheus Cunha brace and a Vinicius Junior strike in the first half sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win that sent Brazil to the top of the group and all but ended Haiti's hopes of advancing.
Turkiye vs Paraguay (Group D): A late-night thriller in Santa Clara is still unfolding as this report goes out, with Paraguay holding a 1-0 lead deep into the second half despite playing a man down after Miguel Almiron's red card. Both sides came into the match needing a result to keep their World Cup hopes alive, and the final outcome was yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.
UPCOMING FIXTURES WITH IST TIMINGS
GERMANY VS IVORY COAST (GROUP E)
Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada
Kickoff: Sunday, June 21 at 1:30 AM IST (Saturday Night / 4:00 PM Local ET)
Both sides arrive unbeaten and full of confidence for this Group E showdown. Germany head into the match on the back of a thumping 7-1 win over Curacao, showcasing ruthless attacking depth, while Ivory Coast will look to repeat the disciplined, physical defending that helped them edge out Ecuador 1-0 in their opener.
ECUADOR VS CURACAO (GROUP E)
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA
Kickoff: Sunday, June 21 at 5:30 AM IST (Early Morning / 8:00 PM Local ET)
With both teams off the mark after defeats in their opening fixtures, this clash in Kansas City carries genuine knockout stage stakes. Ecuador will lean on their compact, disciplined shape after a narrow loss to Ivory Coast, while Curacao look to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Germany and salvage their World Cup debut campaign.
TUNISIA VS JAPAN (GROUP F)
Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico
Kickoff: Sunday, June 21 at 9:30 AM IST (Morning / 12:00 AM Local ET)
Group F throws up a tense battle as Tunisia, fresh off a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden, look to rediscover their attacking edge against a Japan side that showed plenty of fight in their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands. Japan's blend of sharp passing and high-tempo pressing will be tested by a Tunisian side desperate for a response.
SPAIN VS SAUDI ARABIA (GROUP H)
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA
Kickoff: Sunday, June 21 at 9:30 PM IST (Tomorrow Night / 12:00 PM Local ET)
Day 10 closes out with a heavyweight Group H fixture in Atlanta. Spain will be eager to convert their dominant style of play into goals after a goalless draw with Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia, who held Uruguay to a 1-1 stalemate, will rely on their well-organized defensive setup and counter-attacking threat to frustrate the Spanish side.
HOW TO WATCH FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 LIVE IN INDIA
Television: Zee's Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD)
Digital Streaming: ZEE5 app and official website (https://www.zee5.com/). Premium subscription required.
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