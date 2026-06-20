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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10: Germany vs Ivory Coast, Ecuador vs Curacao Fixtures, IST timings and Live streaming in India

Saturday, June 20, delivers another spectacular slate of football as the FIFA World Cup 2026 marches into Day 10.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10: Germany vs Ivory Coast, Ecuador vs Curacao Fixtures, IST timings and Live streaming in India
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