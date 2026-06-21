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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 day 10 round-up: Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0, Germany reach knockouts, Curacao make history

FIFA World Cup 2026 day 10 round-up: Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0, Germany reach knockouts, Curacao make history

Japan, Germany and the Netherlands were among the biggest winners on Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Germany sealing qualification for the knockout stage. Curacao also made history by securing their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup after a memorable draw against Ecuador.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 day 10 round-up: Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0, Germany reach knockouts, Curacao make history
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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