/FIFA World Cup 2026 day 10 round-up: Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0, Germany reach knockouts, Curacao make history

The FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered another action-packed day as Germany qualified for the round of 32, while the Netherlands produced a five-star display against Sweden, Japan boosted their qualification hopes with a dominant win over Tunisia, while Curacao scripted history by earning their first-ever World Cup point.
Here is a look at all the major results from Day 10 of the tournament.
Germany booked their place in the Round of 32 after coming from behind to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a dramatic Group E encounter in Toronto. Ivory Coast struck first through Franck Kessie, who capitalised on a rebound after Germany failed to clear their lines. However, Germany responded strongly in the second half through substitute Deniz Undav.
The 29-year-old equalised in the 68th minute before producing a stunning stoppage-time winner to complete the comeback and send Germany into the knockout rounds for the first time since lifting the World Cup in 2014.
The victory moved Germany to six points from two matches and put them in a commanding position at the top of Group E.
The Netherlands climbed to the summit of Group F after dismantling Sweden 5-1 in one of the most impressive performances of the tournament so far. Brian Brobbey gave the Dutch an early advantage and doubled the lead before halftime. Cody Gakpo then took over after the break, scoring twice in seven minutes to put the result beyond doubt.
Anthony Elanga briefly pulled one back for Sweden, but Crysencio Summerville completed the rout late in the match.
The emphatic victory strengthened the Netherlands' grip on a knockout-stage spot while Sweden suffered a significant setback in their qualification bid.
Japan delivered a commanding performance to secure a crucial 4-0 victory over Tunisia and move into second place in Group F. After being held to a 2-2 draw by the Netherlands in their opening game, the Samurai Blue responded in style with their biggest World Cup win since 2010.
Goals from Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda helped Japan dominate proceedings as Tunisia struggled to cope with the Asian side's attacking intensity.
The defeat officially ended Tunisia's World Cup campaign, making them the latest team to be eliminated from the tournament.
Curacao produced one of the stories of the tournament by holding Ecuador to a goalless draw and securing the nation's first-ever point in FIFA World Cup history. Just six days after suffering a 7-1 defeat to Germany, the Caribbean nation displayed remarkable resilience to frustrate Ecuador throughout the contest.
Veteran goalkeeper Eloy Room emerged as the hero, producing a stunning 15-save performance to deny Ecuador repeatedly. Despite enjoying 63 per cent possession and registering numerous chances, Ecuador failed to find a breakthrough.
The historic result keeps Curacao's hopes alive heading into their final group-stage match against Ivory Coast, while Ecuador now face a must-win clash against Germany.
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