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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 live streaming: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, Belgium vs Iran, Uruguay vs Cape Verde, New Zealand vs Egypt - When and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its 11th day with four crucial group-stage fixtures that could significantly shape the race for the knockout rounds. Group G and Group H remain finely poised after all teams opened their campaigns with draws, making every point vital heading into the second round of matches.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 live streaming: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, Belgium vs Iran, Uruguay vs Cape Verde, New Zealand vs Egypt - When and where to watch
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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