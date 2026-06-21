/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 live streaming: Spain vs Saudi Arabia, Belgium vs Iran, Uruguay vs Cape Verde, New Zealand vs Egypt - When and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its 11th day with four crucial group-stage fixtures that could significantly shape the race for the knockout rounds. Group G and Group H remain finely poised after all teams opened their campaigns with draws, making every point vital heading into the second round of matches.
European champions Spain will look to secure their first win of the tournament when they take on Saudi Arabia, while Belgium face Iran in a key Group G encounter. Elsewhere, Uruguay meet World Cup debutants Cape Verde, and New Zealand lock horns with Egypt in another important Group G clash.
Spain and Saudi Arabia will face off in a crucial Group H fixture with both sides searching for their first win of the tournament after drawing their opening matches.
Date: June 21, 2026
Time: 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, USA
Belgium take on Iran in Group G as both teams look to register their first victory of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides collected one point each from their opening fixtures and will be eager to gain an advantage in a tightly contested group.
Date: June 22, 2026
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, California, USA
Uruguay and Cape Verde meet in a high-stakes Group H clash at Miami Stadium. Marcelo Bielsa's side were held to a draw by Saudi Arabia in their opener, while Cape Verde impressed on their World Cup debut by holding Spain to a goalless draw.
With all four teams in Group H level on one point, this fixture could prove decisive in determining the group's standings.
Date: June 22, 2026
Time: 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, USA
Egypt will face New Zealand in their second Group G match after beginning their campaign with a draw against Belgium. New Zealand also shared the points in their opening fixture and will be targeting a crucial win to boost their qualification hopes.
Date: June 22, 2026
Time: 6:30 AM IST
Venue: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.