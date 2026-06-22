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  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 round-up: Salah inspires historic Egypt win, Cape Verde shock Uruguay, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 round-up: Salah inspires historic Egypt win, Cape Verde shock Uruguay, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia

Day 11 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 saw Egypt create history with a landmark win over New Zealand, inspired by Mohamed Salah. Cape Verde impressed again against Uruguay, while Spain returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Saudi Arabia.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 round-up: Salah inspires historic Egypt win, Cape Verde shock Uruguay, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: X/ FIFA

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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