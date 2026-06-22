/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 round-up: Salah inspires historic Egypt win, Cape Verde shock Uruguay, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia

Egypt recorded their first-ever FIFA World Cup win after coming from behind to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver. The All Whites made a bright start and took the lead through Finn Surman's powerful header. However, Egypt responded strongly in the second half as Mostafa Ziko equalised before captain Mohamed Salah produced the decisive moment with a clinical finish. Trezeguet later added a third goal to seal a memorable victory for the Pharaohs. The result moved Egypt to the top of Group G and strengthened their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Salah also etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Egyptian player to score in two different FIFA World Cup editions.