/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 11 round-up: Salah inspires historic Egypt win, Cape Verde shock Uruguay, Spain thrash Saudi Arabia

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continued to deliver surprises on Day 11 as Mohamed Salah guided Egypt to a historic victory, Spain returned to winning ways in emphatic fashtion, Cape Verde produced another giant-killing performance, and Belgium's struggles continued with a frustrating draw against Iran.
Egypt recorded their first-ever FIFA World Cup win after coming from behind to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver. The All Whites made a bright start and took the lead through Finn Surman's powerful header. However, Egypt responded strongly in the second half as Mostafa Ziko equalised before captain Mohamed Salah produced the decisive moment with a clinical finish. Trezeguet later added a third goal to seal a memorable victory for the Pharaohs. The result moved Egypt to the top of Group G and strengthened their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Salah also etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Egyptian player to score in two different FIFA World Cup editions.
Cape Verde's remarkable FIFA World Cup campaign gathered further momentum after the tournament debutants held two-time champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw. After earning a shock goalless draw against Spain in their opening match, the African side once again exceeded expectations with another resilient performance. Kevin Pina created history by scoring Cape Verde's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal, while Helio Varela found the net later in the match to help secure a valuable point. For Uruguay, the result was another disappointing setback as Marcelo Bielsa's side failed to overcome one of the tournament's biggest underdog stories.
Spain responded emphatically after their surprise draw against Cape Verde by thrashing Saudi Arabia 4-0. Returning to the starting lineup after recovering from injury, Lamine Yamal made an immediate impact by opening the scoring. Mikel Oyarzabal then struck twice in quick succession to put the European champions firmly in control before halftime. Saudi Arabia's misery was compounded when Hassan Al-Tambakti turned the ball into his own net in the second half, completing a comprehensive victory for La Roja. The result reignited Spain's World Cup campaign and boosted their hopes of finishing strongly in Group H.
Belgium's search for a first win of the tournament continued after a goalless draw against Iran in Los Angeles. The Red Devils struggled to break down a disciplined Iranian defence despite creating opportunities through Romelu Lukaku and company. Their task became even more difficult when defender Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card in the second half, forcing Belgium to finish the contest with ten men. Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand emerged as the standout performer, producing several crucial saves to secure a point and help his side move to the top of Group G temporarily.
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