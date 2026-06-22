/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 live streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe's matches in India

The high-octane action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 12 as heavyweights from Groups I and J return to the pitch looking to lock down their places in the Round of 32. Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, aim to secure early qualification, while powerhouses France and rising sides like Norway battle for supremacy.
Reigning champions Argentina, fresh off a dominant 3-0 win over Algeria fueled by a timeless Lionel Messi hat-trick, will take on a resilient Austria side in Dallas. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and France look to double down on their opening win as they lock horns with Iraq.
For Indian viewers planning their late-night and early-morning football viewing schedules, here is a complete breakdown of when and where to catch all the Day 12 blockbusters.
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Argentina vs Austria: Messi’s Magic Faces Austria's Momentum
All eyes will once again be on Lionel Messi as Argentina look to strengthen their position in Group J against an Austrian side that impressed with a convincing victory over Jordan in their opening fixture.
Messi was at his influential best in Argentina’s opening win over Algeria, orchestrating attacks and reminding the world why he remains football’s ultimate conductor. Austria, however, have shown they are no pushovers. Their energetic pressing and attacking intent could provide one of Argentina’s toughest tests of the group stage so far.
Date: June 22, 2026
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Dallas Stadium, USA
France vs Iraq: Mbappe Looks To Continue His Dominance
Few players have embraced the World Cup stage quite like Kylian Mbappé. The French superstar arrives in stellar form after helping Les Bleus secure a comfortable victory over Senegal and will be expected to lead the charge against Iraq.
France possess one of the tournament's deepest squads, but Mbappe remains their defining figure. His pace, movement and ability to decide games in moments make him the face of football's next era.
Iraq, meanwhile, showed resilience despite defeat to Norway and will need a near-perfect defensive performance if they are to contain the French attack. Another Mbappé masterclass could move France a step closer to the knockout rounds.
Date: June 23, 2026
Time: 2:30 AM IST
Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, USA
Norway vs Senegal: Haaland’s Biggest World Cup Test Yet
Erling Haaland announced his arrival on the World Cup stage in style as Norway defeated Iraq in their opening match. Now comes a sterner challenge against a Senegal side eager to bounce back after their defeat to France.
The Norwegian striker made an impressive start to his World Cup campaign but Senegal will provide a different challenge. Facing a side known for its athleticism and organisation, Haaland will be eager to make another significant contribution as Norway look to strengthen their position in Group I.
This fixture could also prove decisive in determining who finishes atop Group I, adding another layer of significance to one of the day's most intriguing contests.
Date: June 23, 2026
Time: 5:30 AM IST
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, USA
Jordan vs Algeria: Must Win Game For Both Sides
Jordan and Algeria locks horns in a high-stakes encounter in Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026. With both teams suffering definitive defeats in their tournament openers, this clash carries immense pressure. A second consecutive loss could prove catastrophic for either side's hopes of reaching the next round.
Date: June 23, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM IST
Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, USA
Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches live in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches between Argentina vs Austria, France vs Iraq, Norway vs Senegal, Jordan vs Algeria, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches live streaming in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 matches between Argentina vs Austria, France vs Iraq, Norway vs Senegal, Jordan vs Algeria, will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/ ).
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