/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 Round-Up: Lionel Messi creates history, Kylian Mbappe breaks record as France, Argentina march on

FIFA World Cup day 12 delivered another blockbuster chapter in football's biggest tournament as two of the game's greatest stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, stole the spotlight with historic performances for Argentina and France respectively.
While Messi became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, Mbappe shattered another major record by becoming the fastest player ever to reach 15 World Cup goals. Elsewhere, Norway strengthened their knockout hopes with a thrilling victory over Senegal, while Algeria came from behind to defeat Jordan.
Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's greatest-ever players. The Argentina captain scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Austria, helping the defending champions book their place in the knockout stage.
After missing an early penalty, Messi bounced back in style by scoring in the 38th minute before adding another deep into stoppage time. The brace took his World Cup tally to 18 goals, making him the outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The victory secured Argentina's second consecutive win of the tournament and guaranteed qualification for the Round of 32 with a game to spare.
Not to be outdone, Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a historic evening during France's 3-0 victory over Iraq in Philadelphia. Playing his 100th international match, the France captain scored twice and became the fastest player in FIFA World Cup history to reach 15 goals, achieving the feat in just 16 appearances.
Mbappe's brace also took his overall World Cup tally to 16 goals, moving him closer to Messi's all-time record. Ousmane Dembele added France's third goal as Les Bleus maintained their perfect start to the tournament.
Norway continued their impressive World Cup campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Senegal. Marcus Holmgren Pedersen opened the scoring before Erling Haaland and Ismaila Sarr exchanged goals in an entertaining contest. Haaland's strike took his tally to four goals in two matches, keeping him firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.
The win moved Norway level on points with France in Group I, while Senegal now face a must-win encounter against Iraq.
Algeria registered their first World Cup victory since 2014 after fighting back to defeat Jordan 2-1. Jordan took a surprise lead through Nizar Al-Rashdan in the first half, but Algeria responded strongly after the break. Goals from Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri completed the turnaround and secured three valuable points.
The result keeps Algeria's knockout hopes alive while ending Jordan's chances of progressing from Group J.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.