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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 Round-Up: Lionel Messi creates history, Kylian Mbappe breaks record as France, Argentina march on

Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 belonged to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as both superstars etched their names into the record books. Argentina and France secured important victories, while Norway and Algeria kept their qualification hopes alive.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 12 Round-Up: Lionel Messi creates history, Kylian Mbappe breaks record as France, Argentina march on
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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