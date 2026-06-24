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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 Live Streaming: Switzerland vs Canada to South Korea vs South Africa- Match timings & where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage continues with six crucial matches on Day 13, including Switzerland vs Canada, Scotland vs Brazil, and South Korea vs South Africa. With several Round of 32 spots still up for grabs, teams across Groups A, B, and C will battle for qualification in a decisive day of action.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 Live Streaming: Switzerland vs Canada to South Korea vs South Africa- Match timings & where to watch
Image Credit: ZEE

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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