/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 Live Streaming: Switzerland vs Canada to South Korea vs South Africa- Match timings & where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage reaches a decisive phase with six crucial matches scheduled across Groups A, B and C. While teams like Mexico have already secured qualification, several nations are still battling for a place in the Round of 32.
Switzerland and Canada head into their final Group B clash with identical ambitions — sealing qualification for the knockout stage.
The Swiss recovered from their opening draw against Qatar with an impressive 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Canada boosted their chances with a dominant win over Qatar. With both teams sitting on four points, the outcome could play a major role in deciding the group standings.
Date & Time (IST): June 25, 12:30 AM
Venue: BC Place, Vancouver
Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face a virtual knockout clash in Vancouver. Neither side has managed a victory in the tournament so far, leaving them with little room for error heading into their final group-stage fixture.
Bosnia suffered a heavy defeat against Switzerland in their previous match, while Qatar were comprehensively beaten by Canada. A win could keep qualification hopes alive, while a draw is unlikely to be enough for either side.
Date & Time (IST): June 25, 12:30 AM
Venue: Seattle Field, Seattle, WA
Brazil enter their final Group C fixture in a strong position after collecting four points from two matches. A win against Scotland could secure top spot in the group.
Scotland, meanwhile, remain firmly in the qualification race despite suffering a narrow defeat to Morocco. Steve Clarke's side know a positive result could help them create history by reaching the knockout rounds.
Date & Time (IST): June 25, 3:30 AM
Venue: Miami Stadium
Morocco will look to finish the group stage on a high when they take on already-eliminated Haiti. The North African side remain in contention for first place in Group C and will be aiming to secure all three points while keeping an eye on the result of Brazil's clash against Scotland.
Date & Time (IST): June 25, 3:30 AM
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta
Mexico have already secured qualification and top spot in Group A after victories over South Africa and South Korea.
Czechia, however, still have work to do. They need a victory and favourable results elsewhere to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive. Despite qualification already being secured, Mexico will be keen to continue their strong form heading into the knockout phase.
Date & Time (IST): June 25, 6:30 AM
Venue: Estadio Banorte, Mexico City
South Korea and South Africa enter their final Group A fixture knowing a victory could be enough to secure qualification. South Korea currently hold the advantage after collecting three points from their opening two matches, while South Africa have one point and must produce a strong performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
With qualification hanging in the balance, this promises to be one of the most intriguing matches of the group stage.
Date & Time (IST): June 25, 6:30 AM
Venue: Estadio Monterrey (BBVA Stadium), Mexico
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/
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