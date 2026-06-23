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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 live streaming: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane's matches in India

Here are the live streaming details for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches -- Portugal vs Uzbekistan, England vs Ghana, Croatia vs Panama, Colombia vs DR Congo -- for Indian viewers. Check kick-off times, venues, streaming platforms, and more. 
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 live streaming: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane's matches in India
Image Credit: FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 live streaming details

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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