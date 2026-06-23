/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 live streaming: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane's matches in India

The excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches a crucial juncture as Day 13 brings an action-packed lineup of Group K and Group L fixtures. High-stakes encounters await as football heavyweights look to secure their positions in the knockout rounds, while lower-ranked nations hunt for vital points.
Whether you are looking to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal bounce back or see the high-flying England return to action, here is everything you need to know about where and when to catch all the matches live in India.
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 Match Schedule, Indian Timings, Streaming:
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Portugal entered their encounter under pressure but remained one of the most talented squads in the competition. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading a team packed with world-class experience and technical quality, the Portuguese will be determined to return to winning ways.
Speaking ahead of the match, former India international and ZEE5 expert Robin Singh backed Portugal to respond strongly.
"I think Portugal will bounce back. Any team with a leader like Ronaldo has the ability to bounce back. They have players like Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Neves and an experienced manager as well. When there is a bit of unsettling, the leaders have to show up, and this Portugal side is full of leaders," said Singh.
Date: June 23, 2026
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, USA
England vs Ghana
England, meanwhile, faces a spirited Ghana side but possesses one of the deepest and most balanced squads in the tournament. From Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield to Harry Kane's leadership up front, the Three Lions have the quality to challenge any opponent.
Former India goalkeeper and ZEE5 expert Aditi Chauhan highlighted England's strength across the pitch.
"What stands out about this England side is the quality they possess in every department. They have match-winners across the pitch, incredible depth on the bench and players who are performing at the highest level for some of the biggest clubs in the world. When a team has that much quality and competition for places, it naturally becomes one of the strongest contenders in the tournament," said Aditi.
Date: June 23, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Boston Stadium, Massachusetts, USA
Croatia vs Panama
The action will continue with Croatia taking on Panama. Led by veteran midfielder Luka Modrić, Croatia's experience and tournament pedigree will make them favourites, but Panama have already shown they can be difficult opponents and will look to frustrate one of the competition's most consistent performers.
With knockout qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, every point becomes increasingly valuable as teams seek to build momentum heading into the latter stages of the tournament.
Date: June 24, 2026
Time: 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto
Columbia vs DR Congo
Group K heats up as Colombia takes on tournament surprises DR Congo at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. Both teams enter high-stakes clash completely unbeaten after stellar opening performances. A victory for Colombia would secure their qualification into the Round of 32, while DR Congo aims to pull off another massive upset.
Date: June 24, 2026
Time: 7:30 AM IST
Venue: Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico
Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches live in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches between Portugal vs Uzbekistan, England vs Ghana, Croatia vs Panama, and Colombia vs DR Congo will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches live streaming in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches between Portugal vs Uzbekistan, England vs Ghana, Croatia vs Panama, and Colombia vs DR Congo will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/ )
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