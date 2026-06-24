/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 recap: Ronaldo's brace, England sets draw record, Colombia through, Modric 200 Caps

The expanded 48 team format continued to deliver high stakes drama across North America on Day 13. While Colombia became the latest powerhouse to secure a spot in the knockout stages, powerhouse England found themselves in the history books for all the wrong reasons following a gritty tactical battle against Ghana.
Portugal 5 vs 0 Uzbekistan (Group K)
Portugal secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Uzbekistan in Group K, highlighted by a brace from João Félix and a commanding performance from Rafael Leão. With 10 goals in two matches, Portugal boasts a +8 goal difference, placing them virtually through to the Round of 32. Cristinao Ronaldo scored a brace.
England 0 vs 0 Ghana(Group L)
The Kings of the Stalemate: Three Lions Set Historic World Cup Record
England star studded frontline was completely stifled by a disciplined, physical Ghanaian low block. Despite controlling over 64 percent of possession and launching relentless waves of attack in the final twenty minutes, the Three Lions lacked the clinical edge required to break the deadlock.
Broken Records and Key Stats
The 13th Blank: With this result, England officially recorded their 13th goalless 0 0 draw in World Cup history, which stands as the absolute most by any nation in the history of the tournament, surpassing Italy and Brazil.
Group L Matrix: Both England and Ghana sit comfortably at the top of Group L with 4 points each from two matches. England maintains the top seed strictly on disciplinary points and fair play vectors heading into the final matchday.
Ghanaian Resilience: Ghana became the first African nation in 20 years to prevent England from registering more than two shots on target during a World Cup group stage fixture.
Colombia 1 vs 0 DR Congo (Group K)
Los Cafeteros Secure Knockout Berth with Flawless Record
Colombia verified their status as tournament dark horses by securing a hard fought 1 0 victory over a resilient DR Congo side. Forward Jhon Córdoba and midfielder Richard Ríos commanded the tempo, breaking down an aggressive Congolese midfield marshaled by Charles Pickel.
Group K Standings and Advancement Parameters
Colombia’s clinical defensive display ensures they are mathematically through to the Round of 32.
The Path Forward: DR Congo Golden Generation is not out yet. To advance as one of the best third placed teams, they must defeat Uzbekistan convincingly on the final matchday and pray for a Portugal victory over Colombia.
Croatia 1 vs 0 Panama (Group L)
Budimir Revives Vatreni: Modric Joins the Double Centurion Immortals
Following a bruising 4 2 opening match defeat to England, Croatia bounced back at the Toronto Stadium with a surgical 1 0 victory over a high pressing Panama side. Veteran striker Ante Budimir proved to be the hero, converting a clinical cross in the 52nd minute to keep Croatia World Cup dreams alive.
Milestone Alert: The 200 Cap Club
The match secondary storyline belonged entirely to midfield maestro Luka Modrić. By taking the pitch in Toronto, Modrić reached an astronomical 200 international caps for Croatia. He officially joins an elite, immortal pantheon of football icons to cross the 200 cap threshold, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Group L Chaos: The win blows Group L completely wide open. Croatia now sits on 3 points, trailing England and Ghana by just one point. The final matchday will feature a virtual knockout dynamic across the group.
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