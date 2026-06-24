Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 recap: Ronaldo's brace, England sets draw record, Colombia through, Modric 200 Caps

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 recap: Ronaldo's brace, England sets draw record, Colombia through, Modric 200 Caps

While Colombia became the latest powerhouse to secure a spot in the knockout stages, powerhouse England found themselves in the history books for all the wrong reasons following a gritty tactical battle against Ghana, Check full highlights.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 recap: Ronaldo's brace, England sets draw record, Colombia through, Modric 200 Caps
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Try these 5 natural home remedies to reduce acne marks and dark spots
Home Remedies for dark spots1 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
3
PFRDA8 min ago
4
daily audio12 min ago
5
lucknow fire incident19 min ago