/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15: 6 blockbuster clashes, knockout race set to explode

The fifteenth day of action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is poised to deliver another high stakes footballing spectacle, with six fixtures scheduled across three highly competitive groups. Co-hosts the United States and European heavyweight Germany will take the field looking to preserve their flawless tournament campaigns. Concurrently, traditional powerhouses the Netherlands and Japan stand on the precipice of securing their places in the coveted round of 32 knockout grid.
Group E: Germany Looks to Solidify Status as Ivory Coast Seeks Progression
The day 15 schedule initiates with simultaneous action in Group E, featuring Curacao going head to head against Ivory Coast, while Ecuador prepares for a formidable challenge against Germany.
The clinical Ivorian squad remains firmly on course to secure a second place finish in the group standings, with analysts heavily favoring them to overcome World Cup debutants Curacao. Germany, meanwhile, has already mathematically locked down the absolute top spot in Group E. Following their back to back victories over both Curacao and Ivory Coast, the multi time champions have successfully banished the ghosts of their consecutive, disappointing first round exits from the previous two editions of the tournament.
Group F: Three Way Tussle for Apex Positioning
Group F takes center stage with a set of captivating fixtures that will see Tunisia line up against the Netherlands before Japan tests its mettle against Sweden in what promises to be a highly competitive encounter. The structural hierarchy of this group remains completely wide open, with the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden all maintaining active mathematical chances to claim the top spot in the pool before the final whistle sounds.
Group D: Cohosts USA Eye Perfect Run While Australia Battles Paraguay
The fifteenth day of global tournament action wraps up with the concluding fixtures in Group D. The hosting United States national team will compete against Turkey, while Paraguay and Australia square off in a decisive battle to claim second place in the final group standings.
Official Broadcast and Match Timelines
Football enthusiasts can follow the entire progression of matchday 15. The exact kickoff times for all six encounters are listed below in Indian Standard Time:
Group E
Curacao versus Ivory Coast: 1:30 am IST
Ecuador versus Germany: 1:30 am IST
Group F
Tunisia versus Netherlands: 4:30 am IST
Japan versus Sweden: 4:30 am IST
Group D
Turkey versus USA: 7:30 am IST
Paraguay versus Australia: 7:30 am IST
With multiple nations on the absolute brink of elimination and others vying for favorable seedings in the round of 32, Day 15 is set to alter the knockout landscape of the tournament.
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