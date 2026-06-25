/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15: 6 blockbuster clashes, knockout race set to explode

The clinical Ivorian squad remains firmly on course to secure a second place finish in the group standings, with analysts heavily favoring them to overcome World Cup debutants Curacao. Germany, meanwhile, has already mathematically locked down the absolute top spot in Group E. Following their back to back victories over both Curacao and Ivory Coast, the multi time champions have successfully banished the ghosts of their consecutive, disappointing first round exits from the previous two editions of the tournament.