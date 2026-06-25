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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15: 6 blockbuster clashes, knockout race set to explode

The fifteenth day of action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is poised to deliver another high stakes footballing spectacle, with six fixtures scheduled across three highly competitive groups.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15: 6 blockbuster clashes, knockout race set to explode
Image Credit: Credits - XSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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