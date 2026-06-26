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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 roundup: Germany stunned, six teams seal round of 32 Spots

The action packed narrative of the FIFA World Cup 2026 reached another crescendo on Day 15 as six more national teams officially stamped their tickets to the highly anticipated Round of 32.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 roundup: Germany stunned, six teams seal round of 32 Spots
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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