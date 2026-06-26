/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 roundup: Germany stunned, six teams seal round of 32 Spots

The action packed narrative of the FIFA World Cup 2026 reached another crescendo on Day 15 as six more national teams officially stamped their tickets to the highly anticipated Round of 32. Heavy drama unfolded across Group D, Group E, and Group F, delivering monumental qualification milestones alongside one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.
While four time world champions Germany suffered a shocking defeat in their final group fixture, their previous commanding performances ensured their place in the next round remained secure.
Group E: Ecuador Stuns Germany While Ivory Coast Makes History
One of the most stunning results of the tournament unfolded at the New Jersey New York stadium, where Ecuador pulled off a remarkable 2 to 1 victory over Germany.
The match got off to an explosive start when German attacker Leroy Sane found the back of the net in just the second minute of play. However, Ecuador refused to be intimidated, mounting a swift counter offensive that culminated in a ninth minute equalizer by Nilson Angulo.
The tactical battle remained deadlocked until the 77th minute, when Gonzalo Plata struck a decisive blow to put Ecuador ahead. Although Ecuador secured the historic victory to finish third in the group standings, they must now wait to see if they qualify for the Round of 32 as one of the best third placed teams.
In other news surrounding the tournament, organizers confirmed that pride flags will be officially permitted during the upcoming group stage match between Iran and Egypt scheduled to take place in Seattle.
Meanwhile, the Ivory Coast secured a historic 2 to 0 victory over Curacao to qualify for the Round of 32 for the very first time. Winger Nicolas Pepe was the undisputed hero of the match, scoring both goals for his nation in the 7th and 64th minutes. With this victory, the Ivory Coast joins Germany in the next round, with both teams finishing the group stage on six points.
Group F: Netherlands and Japan Advance to the Knockout Stage
In Group F, the Netherlands asserted their dominance with a clinical 3 to 1 victory over Tunisia in Bristol.
The Dutch took an early lead in the third minute after Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Skhiri turned the ball into his own net. Only four minutes later, Brian Brobbey doubled the lead with a sharp finish in the 7th minute.
Tunisia pulled one back in the 54th minute through a goal from Hazem Mastouri, but Jan Paul van Hecke put the game completely out of reach for the African nation by scoring the third Dutch goal in the 62nd minute to seal their qualification.
In the other Group F fixture, Japan held off a fierce challenge from Sweden to secure a 1 to 1 draw and book their place in the next round. Daizen Maeda broke the deadlock for Japan in the 56th minute, but Sweden responded quickly, with Anthony Elanga scoring the equalizer in the 62nd minute.
Following the equalizer, the Japanese defense put on a tactical masterclass, shutting down Sweden's attacking lanes to secure the crucial point. The draw took Japan to five points, safely ahead of Sweden's four points.
Group D: Co Hosts USA and Australia Advance Despite Mixed Results
The drama in Group D concluded with co hosts USA and Australia both advancing to the Round of 32.
The United States featured in a thrilling five goal fest against Turkiye, ultimately falling to a 3 to 2 defeat. Despite the loss, the Americans topped Group D with six points, courtesy of their back to back victories in the opening two matches.
Australia joined the USA in the next round after playing out a gritty 0 to 0 draw against Paraguay. The single point took Australia to four points overall, matching Paraguay's tally.
However, Australia secured the second spot in the group and an automatic berth in the Round of 32 due to a superior goal difference, aided by their crucial victory over Turkiye earlier in the tournament.
Paraguay finished third in the group and must now wait for the final calculations among the twelve third placed teams, where only the top eight will advance to the knockouts.
Where to Watch and Live Stream the Knockout Phase
Football fans can catch every single match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds live. The matches will be broadcast and streamed live across the Zee5 application and website.
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