/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Where to Watch

The opening fortnight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced thrilling moments and no shortage of talking points for football fans. Focus now shifts to Day 16, which brings together several heavyweight teams across six fixtures spread through the day.
The action gets underway with a Group I encounter between Norway and France at 12:30 AM IST. Senegal and Iraq will play out another Group I tie at the same hour. Group H action follows, with Cabo Verde taking on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay squaring off against Spain, both fixtures starting at 5:30 AM IST. The day wraps up with two Group G matches, as New Zealand meet Belgium and Egypt face Iran, both kicking off at 8:30 AM IST.
When Will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Matches Take Place?
All six matches involving Norway and France, Senegal and Iraq, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Spain, New Zealand and Belgium, and Egypt and Iran will be played on Saturday, June 27 (IST).
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Full Match Schedule (IST)
Norway vs France – 12:30 AM
Senegal vs Iraq – 12:30 AM
Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia – 5:30 AM
Uruguay vs Spain – 5:30 AM
New Zealand vs Belgium – 8:30 AM
Egypt vs Iran – 8:30 AM
Which TV Channel Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Matches Live in India?
Fans in India can catch all the Day 16 fixtures live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network. The matches will be telecast across Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Live Streaming in India?
Viewers can stream all six matches live on the ZEE5 website and app.
Day 16 Fixtures to Watch
Norway vs France
Senegal vs Iraq
Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia
Uruguay vs Spain
New Zealand vs Belgium
Egypt vs Iran
What Happened on FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15?
Day 15 delivered several dramatic results that reshaped the knockout race:
Group Match Result Key Takeaway
Group E Ecuador vs Germany Ecuador 2-1 Germany Ecuador stunned Germany, while Germany still qualified.
Group E Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao Ivory Coast reached the Round of 32 for the first time.
Group F Tunisia vs Netherlands Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia Netherlands advanced as group winners.
Group F Japan vs Sweden Japan 1-1 Sweden Both teams progressed to the Round of 32.
Group D Türkiye vs United States Türkiye 3-2 USA Türkiye won dramatically, but USA still topped the group.
Group D Paraguay vs Australia Paraguay 0-0 Australia Australia qualified on superior goal difference.
Despite defeats, Germany and the United States advanced to the Round of 32 thanks to their earlier group-stage performances, while Japan, Netherlands, Australia, and Ivory Coast also booked their places in the knockout stage.
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