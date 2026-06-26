/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Where to Watch

Day 16 Fixtures to Watch

Norway vs France

Senegal vs Iraq

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Uruguay vs Spain

New Zealand vs Belgium

Egypt vs Iran

What Happened on FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15?

Day 15 delivered several dramatic results that reshaped the knockout race:

Group Match Result Key Takeaway

Group E Ecuador vs Germany Ecuador 2-1 Germany Ecuador stunned Germany, while Germany still qualified.

Group E Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao Ivory Coast reached the Round of 32 for the first time.

Group F Tunisia vs Netherlands Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia Netherlands advanced as group winners.

Group F Japan vs Sweden Japan 1-1 Sweden Both teams progressed to the Round of 32.

Group D Türkiye vs United States Türkiye 3-2 USA Türkiye won dramatically, but USA still topped the group.

Group D Paraguay vs Australia Paraguay 0-0 Australia Australia qualified on superior goal difference.

Despite defeats, Germany and the United States advanced to the Round of 32 thanks to their earlier group-stage performances, while Japan, Netherlands, Australia, and Ivory Coast also booked their places in the knockout stage.

