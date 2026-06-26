Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Where to Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Where to Watch

The opening fortnight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced thrilling moments and no shortage of talking points for football fans. Focus now shifts to Day 16, which brings together several heavyweight teams across six fixtures spread through the day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Where to Watch
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to release OMR sheets separately; Check key details here
re-neet 20263 min ago
2
Darshan Thoogudeepa17 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202619 min ago
4
Uttar Pradesh26 min ago
5
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay29 min ago