/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 live streaming: Check how to watch matches in India as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in action

The opening fortnight of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced thrilling moments and no shortage of talking points for football fans. Focus now shifts to Day 17, which brings together several heavyweight teams across six fixtures spread through the day.
The action gets underway with a Group L encounter between Panama and England at 2:30 AM IST. Croatia and Ghana will play out another Group L tie at the same hour. Group K action follows, with Colombia taking on Portugal and DR Congo squaring off against Uzbekistan, both fixtures starting at 5:00 AM IST. The day wraps up with two Group J matches, as Algeria meet Austria and Jordan face Argentina, both kicking off at 7:30 AM IST.
When Will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Matches Take Place?
All six matches involving Panama and England, Croatia and Ghana, Colombia and Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan, Algeria and Austria, and Jordan and Argentina will be played on Sunday, June 28 (IST).
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Full Match Schedule (IST)
Panama vs England – 2:30 AM
Croatia vs Ghana – 2:30 AM
Colombia vs Portugal – 5:00 AM
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan – 5:00 AM
Algeria vs Austria – 7:30 AM
Jordan vs Argentina – 7:30 AM
Which TV Channel Will Broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Matches Live in India?
Fans in India can catch all the Day 17 fixtures live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network. The matches will be telecast across Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 Live Streaming in India?
Viewers can stream all six matches live on the ZEE5 website and app.
Day 17 Fixtures to Watch
Panama vs England
Croatia vs Ghana
Colombia vs Portugal
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
Algeria vs Austria
Jordan vs Argentina
What Happened on FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16?
Day 16 delivered another dramatic chapter in the tournament as several teams confirmed their places in the knockout stage.
Group I: France defeated Norway 4-1 to finish top of the group, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring a first-half hat-trick. Senegal thrashed Iraq 5-0 to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive.
Group H: Spain edged Uruguay 1-0 to seal first place, while Cabo Verde held Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw to complete a historic qualification to the Round of 32.
Group G: Belgium hammered New Zealand 5-1 to finish as group winners on goal difference. Egypt's 1-1 draw against Iran was enough to secure second place and qualification.
Teams to Watch on Day 17
England, Portugal and Argentina headline a blockbuster schedule as they look to strengthen their World Cup campaigns. Croatia face a tricky test against Ghana, while Colombia and Portugal clash in one of the standout fixtures of the day. Lionel Messi's Argentina will also be in action against Jordan as the reigning champions look to maintain momentum heading into the knockout rounds.
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