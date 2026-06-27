/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 live streaming: Check how to watch matches in India as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in action

The action gets underway with a Group L encounter between Panama and England at 2:30 AM IST. Croatia and Ghana will play out another Group L tie at the same hour. Group K action follows, with Colombia taking on Portugal and DR Congo squaring off against Uzbekistan, both fixtures starting at 5:00 AM IST. The day wraps up with two Group J matches, as Algeria meet Austria and Jordan face Argentina, both kicking off at 7:30 AM IST.