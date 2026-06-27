Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 live streaming: Check how to watch matches in India as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in action

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 live streaming: Check how to watch matches in India as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in action

All six matches involving Panama and England, Croatia and Ghana, Colombia and Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan, Algeria and Austria, and Jordan and Argentina will be played on Sunday, June 28.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 live streaming: Check how to watch matches in India as Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in action
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Not just burnout: Hidden signs of stress in men that often go unnoticed
stress in men5 min ago
2
nta neet refund10 min ago
3
Equity benchmarks18 min ago
4
Kidney cancer symptoms19 min ago
5
Weekly Tarot Reading20 min ago