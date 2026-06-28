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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 round-up: Messi magic, Kane’s historic record, Ronaldo’s Portugal advance as knockout stage line-up takes shape

Lionel Messi extended his record as the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer, while Harry Kane became England's highest-scoring men's player in World Cup history after surpassing Gary Lineker's long-standing mark. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal also advanced to the Round of 32 as the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout-stage line-up continued to take shape with several thrilling qualification battles.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 round-up: Messi magic, Kane’s historic record, Ronaldo’s Portugal advance as knockout stage line-up takes shape
Image Credit: X/Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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