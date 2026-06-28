/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 round-up: Messi magic, Kane’s historic record, Ronaldo’s Portugal advance as knockout stage line-up takes shape

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage delivered another blockbuster day as football icons Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines while several teams booked their spots in the Round of 32. From Messi extending his incredible World Cup scoring record to Kane rewriting England's history books, fans witnessed drama, goals and high-stakes qualification battles across multiple venues.
Defending champions Argentina wrapped up their Group J campaign in style with a commanding 3-1 victory over Jordan. While Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez got on the scoresheet, it was Lionel Messi who once again stole the spotlight.
Introduced from the bench in the second half, Messi curled home a stunning free-kick to score his 19th FIFA World Cup goal. The strike extended his record as the tournament's all-time leading scorer and marked his seventh consecutive World Cup match with a goal.
The Argentine captain now leads the Golden Boot race with six goals and has once again emerged as the biggest threat heading into the knockout rounds.
Group J's other encounter produced one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament as Algeria and Austria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Austria looked set to seal victory before Algeria fought back repeatedly in a pulsating contest. Sasa Kalajdzic's dramatic late equaliser ensured Austria progressed as group runners-up while Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed teams.
The result ended Austria's 44-year wait to reach the World Cup knockout stages, setting up a mouthwatering Round of 32 clash against Spain.
History was made in Atlanta as DR Congo secured their first-ever World Cup victory with a brilliant 3-1 comeback win over Uzbekistan.
After trailing early, the African side responded strongly through Yoane Wissa and Fiston Mayele to book a place in the knockout stage for the first time in their history.
The reward is a massive Round of 32 showdown against England, with the winner set to face either Mexico or Ecuador.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal secured qualification despite being held to a goalless draw by Colombia in a fiercely contested Group K clash. The stalemate was enough for Colombia to finish top of the group, while Portugal advanced as runners-up. The result also sets up a fascinating Round of 32 battle between Ronaldo and Croatian legend Luka Modric.
Although Ronaldo had a quiet evening, Portugal's experience ensured they safely navigated the group stage and remain among the contenders for the title.
England produced a professional display to beat Panama 2-0 and finish top of Group L. After a frustrating first half, Jude Bellingham opened the scoring before providing the assist for Harry Kane's historic goal. The Bayern Munich striker headed home his 11th World Cup goal to surpass Gary Lineker and become England's all-time leading men's scorer at the FIFA World Cup.
Kane's latest strike also took his England tally to 82 goals as he further cemented his status as one of the greatest players in the nation's football history. With England topping the group, Thomas Tuchel's men have avoided a potentially difficult route and will now face DR Congo in the Round of 32.
Croatia joined England in progressing from Group L after defeating Ghana 2-1 in Philadelphia. Petar Sucic opened the scoring before Ghana fought back through Derrick Luckassen. However, Croatia's experience proved decisive as Nikola Vlasic netted a late winner to send the 2018 finalists into the knockout rounds.
Despite the defeat, Ghana also progressed after finishing among the best third-placed teams, ensuring another African nation remains alive in the competition.
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