FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, USA vs Paraguay - schedule, kickoff times, squads and live streaming guide

Following a thrilling opening day that featured two highly competitive Group A encounters, the focus of the 2026 FIFA World Cup shifts toward Groups B and D for the second day of tournament play. The opening match saw tournament co-hosts Mexico secure a 2-0 triumph over South Africa.

The biggest talking point on social media platforms following the match was Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio, who attracted global attention after brandishing three straight red cards during the opening fixture. In the subsequent game, South Korea launched their tournament campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, finally capitalizing on their extensive offensive pressure.

The second day of action features Group B co-hosts Canada starting their journey against Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the United States Men's National Team initiates their Group D campaign with a fixture against Paraguay.

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Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

Despite the tournament being played far from their European home, Bosnia and Herzegovina will benefit from a highly passionate fan base situated in the American Midwest as they embark on their second historical World Cup appearance. An estimated population of 60,000 to 70,000 Bosnians reside in St. Louis, with a significant number arriving during the early 1990s amid the dissolution of Yugoslavia and the Bosnian War.

The Bosnian side is scheduled to play their group stage matches across Toronto against Canada, Los Angeles against Switzerland, and Seattle against Qatar.

Elvir Kafedzic, a Bosnian native residing in St. Louis who serves as an assistant coach for Major League Soccer franchise St. Louis City SC, expressed immense optimism regarding the fan support:

"We should be able to create an atmosphere like a home match," said Elvir Kafedzic, a Bosnia-born St. Louisan and an assistant coach for the city's MLS team, St. Louis City SC.

Kafedzic was just nine and a half years old when he was forced to flee Bosnia in 1992 alongside his mother and brothers to escape the ongoing conflict.

Match Essentials

Date and Start Time: Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 AM IST (Which corresponds to Friday at 3:00 PM Local Time)

Stadium Location: BMO Field in Toronto

Match Referee: Facundo Tello

United States vs Paraguay (Group D)

The United States squad is anticipated to feature Monaco forward Folarin Balogun spearheading the attack, flanked by Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah. The projected starting midfield consists of Juventus player Weston McKennie, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Malik Tillman, and Bournemouth defensive anchor Tyler Adams.

Pulisic recently snapped a five-month spell without scoring by delivering a masterful performance during a 3-2 exhibition victory against Senegal last month, a match where he contributed both a goal and an assist.

The Paraguayan team features notable talents such as former Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron and the agile young midfielder Julio Enciso, who transferred to French outfit Strasbourg from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Match Essentials

Date and Start Time: Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 AM IST (Which corresponds to Friday at 6:00 PM Local Time)

Stadium Location: Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood

Match Referee: Danny Makkelie

Live Broadcast and Streaming Guide for Viewers in India

Football fans in India can access the live streaming and digital broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches through the ZEE5 application and its official platform, which requires a premium subscription.

For television viewers, the live coverage of the tournament will be accessible via the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels across the country.